No-one was angrier with that Keir Starmer glitter-bomb protestor than Rachel Reeves and a meme was surely born

News

You’ll already be aware by now that Keir Starmer’s Labour Party conference speech had a most unusual beginning after an invader took to the stage and covered him with glitter.

Not only will you be aware of it, you’ve probably watched the clip enough to last a lifetime. But stick with us, please!

Because we mention it again not because of the protestor or anything Starmer had to say about it, but because of the reaction of Labour’s shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves.

She was furious – absolutely furious – and if it’s not a meme for the ages then we don’t know what is (12 seconds in if you can’t wait).

The moment Keir Starmer was covered in glitter by a protestor as he started his party conference speech… The man was dragged out by security to a disapproving audience, who cheered the Labour leader on. pic.twitter.com/m75AmpcieI — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) October 10, 2023

If only the conference security team had been so energised.

This was filmed so perfectly. It looks like a scene from the Thick of It — Stephanie Whitehead (@steph_g_w) October 10, 2023

Thank you, Shadow Chancellor, for giving twitter a new reaction meme — Tom️‍ (@TomHulme79) October 10, 2023

She deserves to be the first woman Chancellor — Steven (@srbal__) October 10, 2023

To conclude …

Great footage from The News Agents of the Labour frontbench reaction to the protestor Rachel Reeves: “For God Sake” Wes Streeting: “There’s always one” David Lammy: “I saw him wondering around!”@LBC @TheNewsAgents pic.twitter.com/icEUrztfFK — Henry Riley (@HenryRiley1) October 10, 2023

Source @TomHulme79