This Trump Q&A perfectly captures how the (once and future?) president works in 26 seconds flat

John Plunkett. Updated October 11th, 2023

As we wait to find out where Donald Trump will end up next – the White House or a prison cell – this video has been going viral and it perfectly captures how he works in 26 seconds flat.

It’s a Trump Q&A in which he is asked about the impact on Iowa farmland of a CO2 pipeline (no, us neither).

And the way he answers it, you could almost be forgiven for thinking he knows us much about it as we do.

Extraordinary scenes.

Source @7Veritas4