This Trump Q&A perfectly captures how the (once and future?) president works in 26 seconds flat

As we wait to find out where Donald Trump will end up next – the White House or a prison cell – this video has been going viral and it perfectly captures how he works in 26 seconds flat.

It’s a Trump Q&A in which he is asked about the impact on Iowa farmland of a CO2 pipeline (no, us neither).

And the way he answers it, you could almost be forgiven for thinking he knows us much about it as we do.

Watch him claim he’s going to take care of something and realize mid-sentence he doesn’t even know what the thing is. pic.twitter.com/PvIDqxd3mG — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) October 10, 2023

Extraordinary scenes.

That basically explains his entire presidency — Rosanne ‍ (@RosanneR429) October 10, 2023

Obama to Trump was such a huge step down that America pulled a hamstring and never fully recovered. Just kinda limping along with Republicans still trying to drag us down. https://t.co/UAhAzZ1Ror — Conspookatorial Templates (@mynamehear) October 10, 2023

He’s the door to door vacuum cleaner salesman who pours dirt on your carpet and then leaves because he doesn’t actually have any vacuum cleaners. — SnarkTank (@TheSnarkTank99) October 10, 2023

The art of saying absolutely nothing to a crowd of people who could care less. They make a hell of a team. https://t.co/Pbr08xXApW — ⚜️Cha-Ching!⚜️ (@Bitter1one) October 10, 2023

Naturally. I can’t listen though. I just… can’t. — Christina M. Gregory (@ChristinaSeeks) October 10, 2023

Source @7Veritas4