‘What is a seemingly mundane question you can ask somebody that will tell you a lot about their personality?’ – 21 easy ways to figure someone out

Life r/answers

Getting to know somebody well can be a long process requiring hours of conversation, but what if there were a few apparently innocuous questions that cut through the nonsense and revealed what they are really like?

Well, it turns out there are, if this chat on the Answers subreddit is anything to go by. User SpareLummi posted this question:

What is a seemingly mundane question you can ask somebody that will tell you a lot about their personality?

And lots of people had great ideas on how to get people to reveal their true selves, like these…

1.

‘Do you put the cart back to the designated area once done shopping?’

–I_know_what_I_do

2.

‘It is one of the rare things in life that can tell a lot about a person. You aren’t rewarded for returning it and you aren’t punished for failing to return it. It is entirely contingent on your character. Bonus points for grabbing stray carts on your way in.’

–ChefDanyul

3.

‘Do you use your turn signals?’

–bexxknight

4.

‘How has no one mentioned favourite dinosaur? I don’t even care which one it is, I just wanna know how you’ll react to a “silly” question like that.’

–Fair-Chemist187

5.

‘Can I have a bite?’

–cinammonbear

6.

‘Would you rather fight a horse sized duck, or a hundred duck sized horses?’

–roadtrip-ne

7.

‘”If you suddenly had a week’s vacation with full pay, but no advance notice, what would you do with that time?”

If they say that they can’t think of anything in particular, or that they would probably be bored, they are someone I’m probably not going to have much in common with. Personally, I could fill years on end with stuff I want to do and never get bored.’

–VisualEyez33

8.

‘Which monopoly piece is your favourite?’

–FirstAmendAnon`

9.

‘What were your bedtime stories growing up?’

–EllipsisInc

10.

‘I enjoy dropping an occasional mispronounced word, or take an idiom and screw it up. If they laugh, they’re probably smart and fun to be around. If they look confused, they’re probably not that smart. And if they immediately try to correct me, if they’re polite about it, I’ll string it along to see if they have a sense of humour.

But if they correct me with some righteous anger, I know that’s a person to avoid.’

–TheOtherBelushi

11.

‘“Ever taken ivermectin?”’

–vonblankenstein