25 Funniest Threads Posts to Give Your Day a Lift

Social Media threads

Are you in need of an antidote to the news? Would a laugh or several help make your day a little brighter, if not easier? We strongly suggest you let your fingers do the scrolling over on Threads, where there are many, many funny people.

If you aren’t convinced, cast your eyes over this lot. It’s a 25-post taster of the funnier stuff from the social media site, and we reckon it’s very persuasive.

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