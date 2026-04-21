US donald trump iran war

Trump posted a Truth Social rant claiming he’s winning the war ‘by a lot’, and the internet said “Sure, Jan!” – 16 blunt replies

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 21st, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

There’s no greater sign of a politician’s success than them posting numerous rants on social media in quick succession, including one declaring their historically low approval figures to be rigged by the ‘fake news’.

The Tangerine Tyrant seems to be in freefall, both in the not-rigged polls and in his state of mind, and this claim is another clear indicator of that.

Here’s that rant in full:

‘I’m winning a War, BY A LOT, things are going very well, our Military has been amazing and, if you read the Fake News, like The Failing New York Times, the absolutely horrendous and disgusting Wall Street Journal, or the now almost defunct, fortunately, Washington Post, you would actually think we are losing the War.

The enemy is confused, because they get these same Media “reports,” and yet they realize their Navy has been completely wiped out, their Air Force has gone onto darker runways, they have no Anti Missile or Anti Airplane Equipment, their former leaders are mostly gone (This has been, in addition to everything else, Regime Change!), and perhaps, most important of all, THE BLOCKADE, which we will not take off until there is a “DEAL,” is absolutely destroying Iran.

They are losing $500 Million Dollars a day, an unsustainable number, even in the short run. The Anti-America Fake News Media is rooting for Iran to win, but it’s not going to happen, because I’m in charge!

Just like these unpatriotic people used every ounce of their limited strength to fight me in the Election, they continue to do so with Iran. The result will be the same — It already is!

President DONALD J TRUMP’

Marcia Brady from the Brady Bunch says 'Sure, Jan' in a sceptical way.

The internet wasn’t buying what Trump was selling. These responses captured Twitter’s feelings on the matter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Of course, it’s far from the first time he’s used that wording, and we’re sure it won’t be the last.

READ MORE

Donald Trump just said the war with Iran was going ‘swimmingly’ and it turned out he’s not waving but drowning

Source Ron Filipkowski Image Screengrab