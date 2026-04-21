Trump posted a Truth Social rant claiming he’s winning the war ‘by a lot’, and the internet said “Sure, Jan!” – 16 blunt replies

US donald trump iran war

There’s no greater sign of a politician’s success than them posting numerous rants on social media in quick succession, including one declaring their historically low approval figures to be rigged by the ‘fake news’.

Trump on his historically dismal approval numbers: "The polls are rigged, much as the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged" pic.twitter.com/kyxl07mZC1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 20, 2026

The Tangerine Tyrant seems to be in freefall, both in the not-rigged polls and in his state of mind, and this claim is another clear indicator of that.

Trump says he’s winning the war by a lot. pic.twitter.com/H26bWLsq0m — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 20, 2026

Here’s that rant in full:

‘I’m winning a War, BY A LOT, things are going very well, our Military has been amazing and, if you read the Fake News, like The Failing New York Times, the absolutely horrendous and disgusting Wall Street Journal, or the now almost defunct, fortunately, Washington Post, you would actually think we are losing the War. The enemy is confused, because they get these same Media “reports,” and yet they realize their Navy has been completely wiped out, their Air Force has gone onto darker runways, they have no Anti Missile or Anti Airplane Equipment, their former leaders are mostly gone (This has been, in addition to everything else, Regime Change!), and perhaps, most important of all, THE BLOCKADE, which we will not take off until there is a “DEAL,” is absolutely destroying Iran. They are losing $500 Million Dollars a day, an unsustainable number, even in the short run. The Anti-America Fake News Media is rooting for Iran to win, but it’s not going to happen, because I’m in charge! Just like these unpatriotic people used every ounce of their limited strength to fight me in the Election, they continue to do so with Iran. The result will be the same — It already is! President DONALD J TRUMP’

The internet wasn’t buying what Trump was selling. These responses captured Twitter’s feelings on the matter.

1.

Narrator: Trump is losing the war pic.twitter.com/A9WIVGEQ3c — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 20, 2026

2.

“I’m” winning the war Me me me me me The malignant narcissist can’t help himself pic.twitter.com/p8wTuRuftW — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) April 20, 2026

3.

4.

Is he trying to convince himself that he's winning. https://t.co/oGqtPYrvBf — Covie (@covie_93) April 20, 2026

5.

wow, yea like he's the one risking his life out there. Don Antoinette needs to up his medication… — Matthew Mizerik 🇭🇺🇪🇺🇺🇸 (@AegisEuropa) April 20, 2026

6.

Next he’s gonna say Iranians rigged the war! https://t.co/Os3LvltPIK — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) April 20, 2026

7.

This guy handles losing a war the same way he handles losing an election. — Matthew Gross (@MattGross87) April 20, 2026

8.

#3 Roy Cohn: 1) attack, attack, attack 2) admit nothing, deny everything 3) no matter what happens, you claim victory and never admit defeat — Mason (@masonisonx) April 20, 2026

9.

If you imagine him doing this, his post reads much better pic.twitter.com/W3C972k2Aq — Dusko Antic (@TheLucifer_Ra) April 20, 2026

10.

I thought he won twenty times already. — Gig – The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) April 20, 2026

11.

"Iran has no Anti Missile or Anti Airplane equipment" – The most unserious president of all time. https://t.co/snGZK1ai2y — MenchOsint (@MenchOsint) April 20, 2026

12.

13.

I forget, how many times has trump sabotaged every attempt at peace talks just as a deal is about to be reached? He either starts rage posting insults or just starts bombing them. — Amy B (@amyblance2000) April 20, 2026

14.

By Trump’s logic, the United States undergoes a regime change every four years, simply because new leaders take office after an election. https://t.co/eKqV53alCV — Mohsen Solhdoost (@DrSolhdoost) April 20, 2026

15.

16.

I honestly thought this was a joke post…sadly it is real. -Limited vocabulary and word usage

-Paranoid thoughts

-Personal attacks on the press

-Boastful bragging comments

-Delusional lies and exaggerations Questions of ability to perform the duties of a president. pic.twitter.com/UoMAunsROB — ☘️ (@cecelangin) April 20, 2026

Of course, it’s far from the first time he’s used that wording, and we’re sure it won’t be the last.

President Trump, "We're winning the war by a lot" "We've decimated their whole evil empire" "It'll continue I'm sure for a little while" "The parents (of deceased military) are so proud" "It's (their deaths) is a very sad thing" "The war (with Iran) itself is going… pic.twitter.com/AtXmVeeaeX — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) March 7, 2026

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Donald Trump just said the war with Iran was going ‘swimmingly’ and it turned out he’s not waving but drowning

Source Ron Filipkowski Image Screengrab