Someone asked what a ‘fat girl’ should wear to a Lewis Capaldi concert and of all the A++ responses Capaldi knocked the rest out the park

Celebrity Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi is back on the road after a year or two out and everyone lucky enough to have a ticket is very excited to see him.

Including this person who nevertheless had one pressing concern which they were keen to share on Twitter.

what should a fat girl wear to a lewis capaldi concert — ♡ bea ♡ (51.2/???) (@dietbea827) April 14, 2026

It prompted lots of entirely on-point replies …

Oh babes, wear what you like to wear and feeling comfy. — Marie (@princess7bunny) April 18, 2026

Whatever the hell she wants, and she should ROCK IT — Vapidity (@b_blackheart) April 15, 2026

Honey wear what you feel confident in and fuck what anyone else says. Life is too short to hide yourself. — spooky skye (@Queen_of_Spooky) April 20, 2026

Her favorite clothes. — Ana⭐ is not OK ⭐ (@Jet__Girl) April 18, 2026

As a fellow fat girl who has seen him in concert twice, I usually just got for a really nice top and comfy trousers — Jazz⁷⁸ (@sleepingpixiee) April 18, 2026

… but no-one knocked it out the park like Capaldi.

Me deciding what to wear on stage every night https://t.co/L0RRRMQvME — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) April 18, 2026

Boom!

Time to bring this bad boy out again x pic.twitter.com/UPi5Id3x3m — Alina (@DaydreamerAlina) April 18, 2026

LMFAOOOOOOOOOO THIS IS MY SECOND IMPRESSION OF YOU AND IVE YET TO BE DISAPPOINTED — Joan Clayton (@cocoaliia) April 20, 2026

how about this for ur next show pic.twitter.com/dd18gKUJzA — .✦ ݁˖ Tegan .✦ ݁˖ (@Tegan_Atkinson_) April 19, 2026

Finding out Lewis Capaldi is fuckin hilarious, was not on my bingo card of 2026 — Anthony (@anthony_MB75) April 20, 2026

We all know what Lewis is doing backstage before the show- tweeting and we love it — Carissa K-Toronto N1! (@CarissaAK2WA) April 18, 2026

In three words.

And finally …

i’m crying why did he quote you — ‎.˚ * ꒰ঌ lizzie ໒꒱ * ˚. (@kcaloliz) April 20, 2026

Source @LewisCapaldi