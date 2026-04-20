Celebrity Lewis Capaldi

Someone asked what a ‘fat girl’ should wear to a Lewis Capaldi concert and of all the A++ responses Capaldi knocked the rest out the park

Poke Reporter. Updated April 20th, 2026

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Lewis Capaldi is back on the road after a year or two out and everyone lucky enough to have a ticket is very excited to see him.

Including this person who nevertheless had one pressing concern which they were keen to share on Twitter.

It prompted lots of entirely on-point replies …

… but no-one knocked it out the park like Capaldi.

Boom!

In three words.

And finally …

Source @LewisCapaldi