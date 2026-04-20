Someone asked what a ‘fat girl’ should wear to a Lewis Capaldi concert and of all the A++ responses Capaldi knocked the rest out the park
Lewis Capaldi is back on the road after a year or two out and everyone lucky enough to have a ticket is very excited to see him.
Including this person who nevertheless had one pressing concern which they were keen to share on Twitter.
what should a fat girl wear to a lewis capaldi concert
— ♡ bea ♡ (51.2/???) (@dietbea827) April 14, 2026
It prompted lots of entirely on-point replies …
Oh babes, wear what you like to wear and feeling comfy.
— Marie (@princess7bunny) April 18, 2026
Whatever the hell she wants, and she should ROCK IT
— Vapidity (@b_blackheart) April 15, 2026
Honey wear what you feel confident in and fuck what anyone else says. Life is too short to hide yourself.
— spooky skye (@Queen_of_Spooky) April 20, 2026
Her favorite clothes.
— Ana⭐ is not OK ⭐ (@Jet__Girl) April 18, 2026
As a fellow fat girl who has seen him in concert twice, I usually just got for a really nice top and comfy trousers
— Jazz⁷⁸ (@sleepingpixiee) April 18, 2026
… but no-one knocked it out the park like Capaldi.
Me deciding what to wear on stage every night https://t.co/L0RRRMQvME
— Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) April 18, 2026
Boom!
Time to bring this bad boy out again x pic.twitter.com/UPi5Id3x3m
— Alina (@DaydreamerAlina) April 18, 2026
LMFAOOOOOOOOOO THIS IS MY SECOND IMPRESSION OF YOU AND IVE YET TO BE DISAPPOINTED
— Joan Clayton (@cocoaliia) April 20, 2026
how about this for ur next show pic.twitter.com/dd18gKUJzA
— .✦ ݁˖ Tegan .✦ ݁˖ (@Tegan_Atkinson_) April 19, 2026
Finding out Lewis Capaldi is fuckin hilarious, was not on my bingo card of 2026
— Anthony (@anthony_MB75) April 20, 2026
We all know what Lewis is doing backstage before the show- tweeting and we love it
— Carissa K-Toronto N1! (@CarissaAK2WA) April 18, 2026
In three words.
fucking love him https://t.co/GsVenNKybf
— Roxx ᥫ᭡ (@roxx_rxn) April 18, 2026
And finally …
i’m crying why did he quote you
— .˚ * ꒰ঌ lizzie ໒꒱ * ˚. (@kcaloliz) April 20, 2026
Source @LewisCapaldi