This 19-year-old Reform UK council leader’s interview is pure, undiluted David Brent – 15 funniest takedowns

Politics Reform UK

George Finch, the head of Reform-run Warwickshire County Council, is just 19 years old, making him the youngest in that role in the country.

After a string of errors, inappropriate social media posts, and complaints against him, Finch recently survived a vote of no confidence by the skin of his milk teeth.

BREAKING: Finch narrowly survives vote of no confidence, 26 for, 27 against, 2 abstentions: The Tories prop up Warwickshire Council leader George Finch, and he stays as Leader even after a long list of complaints discussed in the debate. #ReformUK — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) March 17, 2026

Over on TikTok, a Times interview has been putting Finch’s name out in the world for the wrong reasons.

#council #politics ♬ original sound – The Times and The Sunday Times @thetimes At the local elections in May, Reform had secured 23 out of 57 council seats from a standing start and managed to form a minority administration under the councillor Rob Howard. When Howard stood down for health reasons, George Finch became the youngest council leader in British history. Days spent chairing meetings, appearing in front of scrutiny committees and splitting a £500m budget between the likes of potholes, social care and special educational needs provision may not be most 19-year-olds’ idea of fun. But Finch gives the overwhelming impression of a man who is enjoying himself greatly. The 19-year-old Reform council leader George Finch stars on the Young Power List 2026 alongside a new generation of young British talent. In an exclusive interview, he talks about fighting the system. “We want Nigel to be prime minister! In a way it is two fingers up to the establishment — we’ve done it. That’s what I’m excited about, getting him in office” #reform #localelections

“It’s not about me. It’s about the people out there.”

The people out there could hardly believe it wasn’t straight out of a spoof documentary.

1.

I’m crying why does this look like a skit?

@kb

2.

How is David Brent in charge of Warwickshire?

@Scott James Goodall

3.

Was your previous employer Wernham Hogg?

@abs.wdb

4.

I’m a friend first, boss second. Probably entertainer third.

@Aaron Turner2618

5.

It’s like the office if it was a student drama project.

@stuffydude

Inevitably, Twitter got wind of Finch’s Brentesque performance.

6.

Saw this on TikTok, I didn’t realise Ricky Gervais had a side gig media training Reform councillors. pic.twitter.com/OOB7OVqaqY — Reece (@MrReeceballa) April 20, 2026

7.

8.

Ooof, the cringe I got from this was like a good stretch. This is first viewing Knowing Me Knowing You levels of lemon sour cringe. — Thom Watson (@thomwatson) April 21, 2026

9.

It’s uncanny, David Brent in real life. The editing and cut just adds to it, zooming in for extra emphasis is just how I remember The Office. 🤣 — Lewis of Nottingham’s Path (@LewisNottmPath) April 20, 2026

10.

Fucking hell Warwick what did you do 😂😂😂 https://t.co/p3KQUdIrQ6 — Dan (@danstephen93) April 20, 2026

11.

I know who Coogan can pass the Alan Partridge character to https://t.co/Xf9PVD0nRM — Josh (@villagemidiot) April 20, 2026

12.

Incredible. Had to check if it was real, and I'm glad to report it is. https://t.co/VEtyCjAJiA — Carl Hendrick (@C_Hendrick) April 20, 2026

13.

The sad thing is the last episode of The Office aired before this guy was even born. https://t.co/7X9EU7KXLB — Tom (@tomwhx) April 20, 2026

14.

HOLY MOTHER OF CHRIST IT IS BRENT https://t.co/qP7AWcdRq7 — The media knew about Epstein (@JeSuisFedUp) April 20, 2026

15.

Finchy – bloody bad councillor https://t.co/nrHLXLtTgL — Lewis Shaw (@financial_shaw) April 20, 2026

Politoons had a prediction.

That kid will be the further undoing of Farage party. By his own arrogance Good https://t.co/vD6mqNhswl — Politoons (@UkPolitoons) April 20, 2026

To see more of George’s accidental Office tribute, go to the Times’ TikTok account.

READ MORE

Jeremy Vine had (another) Alan Partridge-esque moment as his Radio 2 show went up in flames (well, sort of)

Source The Times Image Screengrab, Screengrab