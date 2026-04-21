Politics Reform UK

This 19-year-old Reform UK council leader’s interview is pure, undiluted David Brent – 15 funniest takedowns

Poke Reporter. Updated April 21st, 2026

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George Finch, the head of Reform-run Warwickshire County Council, is just 19 years old, making him the youngest in that role in the country.

After a string of errors, inappropriate social media posts, and complaints against him, Finch recently survived a vote of no confidence by the skin of his milk teeth.

Over on TikTok, a Times interview has been putting Finch’s name out in the world for the wrong reasons.

@thetimes At the local elections in May, Reform had secured 23 out of 57 council seats from a standing start and managed to form a minority administration under the councillor Rob Howard. When Howard stood down for health reasons, George Finch became the youngest council leader in British history. Days spent chairing meetings, appearing in front of scrutiny committees and splitting a £500m budget between the likes of potholes, social care and special educational needs provision may not be most 19-year-olds’ idea of fun. But Finch gives the overwhelming impression of a man who is enjoying himself greatly. The 19-year-old Reform council leader George Finch stars on the Young Power List 2026 alongside a new generation of young British talent. In an exclusive interview, he talks about fighting the system. “We want Nigel to be prime minister! In a way it is two fingers up to the establishment — we’ve done it. That’s what I’m excited about, getting him in office” #reform#localelections #council #politics ♬ original sound – The Times and The Sunday Times

“It’s not about me. It’s about the people out there.”

David Brent trying not to look at the camera.

The people out there could hardly believe it wasn’t straight out of a spoof documentary.

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I’m crying why does this look like a skit?
@kb

2.

How is David Brent in charge of Warwickshire?
@Scott James Goodall

3.

Was your previous employer Wernham Hogg?
@abs.wdb

4.

I’m a friend first, boss second. Probably entertainer third.
@Aaron Turner2618

5.

It’s like the office if it was a student drama project.
@stuffydude

Inevitably, Twitter got wind of Finch’s Brentesque performance.

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Politoons had a prediction.

To see more of George’s accidental Office tribute, go to the Times’ TikTok account.

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Source The Times Image Screengrab, Screengrab