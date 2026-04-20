Entertainment donald trump Have I Got News For You
Have I Got News For You roasted Trump for his AI Doctor Jesus post, and it’s four minutes very well spent
It was almost inevitable that the most recent episode of Have I Got News For You would in some way acknowledge Trump’s massive self-own featuring a picture of himself as Jesus – or a doctor, depending on whether you believe Trump or your own eyes.
Comedians on the BBC's Have I Got News For You
Spend 4 minutes mocking President Trump
For posting an image of himself as Jesus#HIGNFY pic.twitter.com/sRWSEELfhJ
— Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 17, 2026
1.
His greatest achievement – to become the world’s greatest source of humour🙈 https://t.co/HCTqzBoqSJ
— Kwisatz Haderach (@Dune10191) April 18, 2026
2.
As Donald Trump says, America and he have never been as respected before https://t.co/z9MYNav9rp
— Apurv Nagpal (@apurvnagpal) April 18, 2026
3.
— Kered Ybretsae (@Ybretsae) April 18, 2026
4.
The Spurs dig stung but was objectively very funny https://t.co/yRh4thGnkV
— Adam Michie (@flicksandtricks) April 18, 2026
5.
Having been to see a recording of HIGNFY a few years ago, I can guarantee that will have been cut down from about 20 mins of Trump bashing!
— Cameron (@OnceABobby) April 18, 2026
6.
Scorchin' !🔥 https://t.co/wmhzAPmme7
— Edelweiss 🕊️ (@edkins2024) April 17, 2026
7.
Brilliant https://t.co/pCFUS5tpFH
— ferdy (@FerdyMcG1878) April 18, 2026
8.
Has satire comedians ever had it so easy? Not a day goes by when this moron doesn't make a fool of himself
— James Boyd (@JamesBo59712162) April 18, 2026
9.
More people should simply laugh at trump. He'd hate that more than anything. Just laugh at each pronouncement. Just like the emperor's new clothes.
— Rob Hill (@maybethiseason) April 18, 2026
10.
MY RESPONSE IS 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/elv2f0cIxt
— Glenn Tunes (@glenn_tunes) April 18, 2026
11.
Still loving the dry British humor.😁
Can you imagine having Trump as your president..
for just a minute, try.
He's what I call the "scary embarrassment."
Because everything he does is either frightful or causes one to cringe.
Or both simultaneously.
— MargieStanefil01🇺🇲🇨🇦🇺🇦🌊 (@Margaretstanef1) April 18, 2026
12.
But I thought Elon said there was no free speech in the UK anymore
— UN CRPD Disability Rights Advocacy (@inclusion_in_fr) April 18, 2026
13.
He's a massive target🤷🏻♂️
— Relic Rozer 🇺🇦 (@relicrozer) April 18, 2026
14.
Funniest episode for a while!
— Anne_S (@CarrMillite) April 18, 2026
15.
British humour at it's best.. https://t.co/4EhSBhQsxo
— Debra Meller (@DebraMeller) April 18, 2026
Finally – a reminder.
We laugh but that nut-job brought the world to the brink of a nuclear war this week.
You cannot just shrug it off. https://t.co/fxkDJOIfXr
— adekela19 🇵🇹FBPE#StandwithUkraine🇮🇪✊🏾 (@adekela19) April 18, 2026
READ MORE
Nancy Pelosi’s scorching reaction to a question about Donald Trump’s Doctor Jesus pic was the Brutal Truth of the Day
Source Farrukh Image Screengrab