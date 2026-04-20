Have I Got News For You roasted Trump for his AI Doctor Jesus post, and it’s four minutes very well spent

Entertainment donald trump Have I Got News For You

It was almost inevitable that the most recent episode of Have I Got News For You would in some way acknowledge Trump’s massive self-own featuring a picture of himself as Jesus – or a doctor, depending on whether you believe Trump or your own eyes.

Comedians on the BBC's Have I Got News For You Spend 4 minutes mocking President Trump For posting an image of himself as Jesus#HIGNFY pic.twitter.com/sRWSEELfhJ — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 17, 2026

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His greatest achievement – to become the world’s greatest source of humour🙈 https://t.co/HCTqzBoqSJ — Kwisatz Haderach (@Dune10191) April 18, 2026

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As Donald Trump says, America and he have never been as respected before https://t.co/z9MYNav9rp — Apurv Nagpal (@apurvnagpal) April 18, 2026

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The Spurs dig stung but was objectively very funny https://t.co/yRh4thGnkV — Adam Michie (@flicksandtricks) April 18, 2026

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Having been to see a recording of HIGNFY a few years ago, I can guarantee that will have been cut down from about 20 mins of Trump bashing! — Cameron (@OnceABobby) April 18, 2026

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Has satire comedians ever had it so easy? Not a day goes by when this moron doesn't make a fool of himself — James Boyd (@JamesBo59712162) April 18, 2026

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More people should simply laugh at trump. He'd hate that more than anything. Just laugh at each pronouncement. Just like the emperor's new clothes. — Rob Hill (@maybethiseason) April 18, 2026

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MY RESPONSE IS 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/elv2f0cIxt — Glenn Tunes (@glenn_tunes) April 18, 2026

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Still loving the dry British humor.😁 Can you imagine having Trump as your president..

for just a minute, try. He's what I call the "scary embarrassment."

Because everything he does is either frightful or causes one to cringe.

Or both simultaneously. — MargieStanefil01🇺🇲🇨🇦🇺🇦🌊 (@Margaretstanef1) April 18, 2026

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But I thought Elon said there was no free speech in the UK anymore — UN CRPD Disability Rights Advocacy (@inclusion_in_fr) April 18, 2026

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He's a massive target🤷🏻‍♂️ — Relic Rozer 🇺🇦 (@relicrozer) April 18, 2026

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Funniest episode for a while! — Anne_S (@CarrMillite) April 18, 2026

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British humour at it's best.. https://t.co/4EhSBhQsxo — Debra Meller (@DebraMeller) April 18, 2026

Finally – a reminder.

We laugh but that nut-job brought the world to the brink of a nuclear war this week.

You cannot just shrug it off. https://t.co/fxkDJOIfXr — adekela19 🇵🇹FBPE#StandwithUkraine🇮🇪✊🏾 (@adekela19) April 18, 2026

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Nancy Pelosi’s scorching reaction to a question about Donald Trump’s Doctor Jesus pic was the Brutal Truth of the Day

Source Farrukh Image Screengrab