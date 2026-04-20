Entertainment donald trump Have I Got News For You

Have I Got News For You roasted Trump for his AI Doctor Jesus post, and it’s four minutes very well spent

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 20th, 2026

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It was almost inevitable that the most recent episode of Have I Got News For You would in some way acknowledge Trump’s massive self-own featuring a picture of himself as Jesus – or a doctor, depending on whether you believe Trump or your own eyes.

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Finally – a reminder.

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Nancy Pelosi’s scorching reaction to a question about Donald Trump’s Doctor Jesus pic was the Brutal Truth of the Day

Source Farrukh Image Screengrab