UKIP have turned a joke about putting a wall in the English Channel into actual policy – no, really!

Politics

At the beginning of the month, UKIP – which is apparently still campaigning for the UK’s independence almost four years after Brexit – posted about asylum seekers crossing the English Channel. We know! We were shocked too. They so seldom mention it.

Anyway – here’s an overview of their policy.

So, if they win a majority at the next general election, they’ll erect a floating barrier in the Channel – and I will climb Nelson’s Column wearing a Spider-Man costume and playing an accordion.

If their bold tactic seemed familiar, this is probably why –

IT’S HAPPENED. IT’S ACTUALLY HAPPENED. A little while ago I ran a joke fundraiser to build a wall in The English Channel to ‘stop the boats,’ made up a load of rubbish about how it would work, produced a prototype video with bath toys, and then gave all of the money raised to a… pic.twitter.com/zWWjgi5OmB — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) October 9, 2023

Simon approached them to clarify where they’d found the idea – with fairly predictable consequences.

I asked them if they copied my idea. Mere seconds later … pic.twitter.com/dmUD52T8iA — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) October 9, 2023

It seemed almost too ridiculous to be true, yet – it being UKIP – oddly believable.

1.

UKIP pledging to build a floating wall in the English channel. Anyone want to take 30 seconds to explain to them why this is one of the dumbest ideas in history? pic.twitter.com/P9KyqdehRR — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 10, 2023

2.

The three other alternative UKIP plans in full: 1. 20 foot brick wall to be constructed on rubber rings in the middle of the the Channel, 2. Very tall hedge to be grown across the entire south coast of England, or 3 UK to be towed 100 miles west of Ireland. https://t.co/AgGv4BOnQm — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) October 10, 2023

3.

To be honest this will probably be floated as a Tory policy soon enough. They tend to follow UKIP. Nothing is impossible with this government. https://t.co/i3XVkqq79C — Matthew Maw (@MattMaw) October 10, 2023

4.

That can't be real, Simon. Surely that's too ridiculous even for UKIP, right? … right? — Cllr Matt Dent (@CllrDent) October 9, 2023

5.

Hear me out: deploy a line of @UKIP supporters wearing water wings in the channel, as they are so dense that light bends around them they will disorientate the small boats and stop them reaching British shores. https://t.co/aZsweNTsES — Ben JP (@benjp) October 10, 2023

6.

Isnt it one of the worlds busiest shipping channels? — Sam (@sammwittings) October 10, 2023

7.

I find the three steps here really funny, like, they really felt the need to clarify what follows after step 1.

I can imagine a Ukipper screaming "yeah the Tories want to stop the boats, but UKIP are the only party that will also TURN THEM ROUND and SEND THEM BACK!". https://t.co/6xnyg40cad — James Lee (@jamhanlee) October 9, 2023

8.

9.

Maybe they think that all the ships and boats will just jump over the top of it? — Miffy (@miffythegamer) October 10, 2023

10.

Also hilarious how UKIP is so irrelevant now that it took 9 days for anyone to notice their batshit idea. https://t.co/Yo46SbTdO6 — Alex S ‍♂️ #FBPA (@2ears2wheels) October 10, 2023

11.

Monty python politics from the national front https://t.co/YQp48Cmnd6 — King Kingfisher ✨❤️️‍⚧️️‍ (@BluesKingfisher) October 10, 2023

12.

Maybe UKIP could put a row of these bad boys across the channel https://t.co/ihQAQ0KomY pic.twitter.com/WUVzRu7dql — InkedMum7377#GTTONow ️‍ (@InkedMum73) October 10, 2023

We hope this doesn’t give the Home Secretary ideas.

Hey @SuellaBraverman You like crackpot ideas that appeal to racist fools. Here’s another one for you https://t.co/JzT7EtlPi0 — BT ⚽️ (@brian_tea) October 10, 2023

Simon has another fundraiser on the go. If you’re keen and able to help out, you can find the link here.

Anyway now you’re here, please take a look at my latest appeal raising money to buy infant formula for desperate UK parents https://t.co/jEt9Ua6ng2 pic.twitter.com/Nat4V6wyAE — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) October 9, 2023

READ MORE

There’s a fundraiser to name an RNLI lifeboat after Nigel Farage and he’s absolutely fuming

Source Simon Harris Image UKIP via Simon Harris, benzoix on Freepik