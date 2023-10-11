Politics

UKIP have turned a joke about putting a wall in the English Channel into actual policy – no, really!

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 11th, 2023

At the beginning of the month, UKIP – which is apparently still campaigning for the UK’s independence almost four years after Brexit – posted about asylum seekers crossing the English Channel. We know! We were shocked too. They so seldom mention it.

Anyway – here’s an overview of their policy.

So, if they win a majority at the next general election, they’ll erect a floating barrier in the Channel – and I will climb Nelson’s Column wearing a Spider-Man costume and playing an accordion.

If their bold tactic seemed familiar, this is probably why –

Simon approached them to clarify where they’d found the idea – with fairly predictable consequences.

It seemed almost too ridiculous to be true, yet – it being UKIP – oddly believable.

We hope this doesn’t give the Home Secretary ideas.

Simon has another fundraiser on the go. If you’re keen and able to help out, you can find the link here.

Source Simon Harris Image UKIP via Simon Harris, benzoix on Freepik