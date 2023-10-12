Entertainment

This ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ is a very funny (and painfully relatable) watch

John Plunkett. Updated October 12th, 2023

Here’s a very funny (and painfully relatable) watch which has just gone viral on Reddit.

It was shared in the subReddit called ‘unexpected’ for reasons which will become obvious.

What a roller coaster of emotions
byu/Illustrious-Safe-536 inUnexpected

Ooof.

And as you might have guessed by now, it’s not entirely all it seems, but it still made us laugh.

‘Joel Haver.’
TerminalThiccness

‘I love his weird-looking cartoons.’
funky_grandma

‘They are so good at being awkward and cringey. His videos are great.’
YanceyGlenn

‘I feel awkward just watching this …’
ImNotFromThisWorld

‘Adventure awaits her. Huzzah!’
Alex_da_grate

Find more Joel Haver – @joelhaver – on Twitter here and on YouTube here!

Source Reddit u/Illustrious-Safe-536