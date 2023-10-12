This ‘Yorkshire pudding fondue’ got an absolute roasting – 14 favourite funny reactions

Pics

Posting images of food is always a bit of an internet minefield, when people have strongly held opinions on how their favourite dishes should be cooked and served.

When the Manchester’s Finest account pointed people towards an innovative way of serving up the elements of a roast dinner at The Mews, they must have known there’d be a reaction. After all, Yorkshire puddings and gravy are almost sacred foodstuffs to Brits – and we didn’t really mean it when we said ‘almost’.

Check out their post.

The new Yorkshire pudding fondue menu lands at The Mews this weekend pic.twitter.com/0crHh4AdaL — Manchester’s Finest (@McrFinest) October 10, 2023

People had a few issues with the ‘fondue’, and they weren’t afraid to air them.

1.

my ancestors are rolling in their graves at how watery that is https://t.co/XSPG4XTj6p — Tom (@TomScanlon) October 11, 2023

2.

Peoples' obsession with Yorkshire puddings is absolutely baffling to me x https://t.co/6pOLZFvqWQ — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) October 10, 2023

3.

Gravy should be a new state of matter, somewhere between solid & liquid. This is not that. Sort it out lads. — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) October 10, 2023

4.

we need to stop and reconsider our actions https://t.co/Q4b8oAEJNo — Alex Micu (@axelk) October 11, 2023

5.

What you've done here is make a Sunday dinner but you just couldn't be arsed to plate it up. https://t.co/XOjp35lg9n — Graham (@GrahamOfTheDead) October 10, 2023

6.

Fondue? FONDUE? Babe that’s just gravy in a big pot. So let me get this straight. You pick up the surrounding, dry roast elements with a stick or fingers and dunk it into the pot, dribbling it all over the shop and call it a ‘new menu’ The country is on its arse https://t.co/xImdOcceda — Ellie James (@elliehjames) October 11, 2023

7.

This gravy is an affront. I've made a brew thicker than that. https://t.co/5ApIwnb949 — Batthew (@ItsMatt_Again) October 11, 2023

8.

this affront to god destroys the absolute best bit of the roast – the indistinct forkful of gravy soaked bits of just about everything mush near the end https://t.co/9PxFVqyIFW — joe (@spinningjoe) October 11, 2023

9.

For £20 I expect a plate and no one is double dipping my gravy — Steg68 (@Steg68) October 10, 2023

10.

This is the most persuasive argument against HS2 that I’ve seen. https://t.co/PIDsyvBSUx — James Bembridge (@TheBembridge) October 10, 2023

11.

This is an act of war against Yorkshire. https://t.co/9ZQ7k7kE8v — Will Nicholls wife (@TheGoldCar) October 10, 2023

Tastes vary, so some people leapt to the defence of the food.

12.

It's a heck of a round trip, but this looks amazing! https://t.co/kcEyeF8zTM — Liam Bennett (@ljkbennett) October 11, 2023

13.

Might go to Manchester this weekend… or right away. https://t.co/KAj7CBrpv5 — Matt (@MattUpNorth1) October 11, 2023

14.

I'm sorry but some of you have only eaten Bisto and it shows – this gravy looks flavourful and rich… that's not the same as watery Bisto. True gravy fans know!! https://t.co/uSgRagesGS — Jonny (@Ida_Knowe) October 11, 2023

Finally, Simon – @HungryHatter – had this backhanded compliment to offer.

If there's one thing that doesn't work in a fondue scenario it's a Yorkie pud, especially with gravy that thin. However, I applaud both the boundless optimism & staggering naivety of the diners trying it out while wearing light-coloured clothing. I salute you, and so does Persil. https://t.co/7HtQp7hlNz — Simon (@HungryHatter) October 11, 2023

