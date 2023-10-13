The force is strong with this ‘Star Wars 1923’ video

Entertainment

The extraordinarily talented creative designer, Douggy Pledger, has created a miniature masterpiece which he posted on Twitter to the delight of Star Wars fans everywhere.

The video, entitled ‘Star Wars 1923’ is an absolute delight as you can see for yourself.

*CONTAINS SCENES OF WOOKIEE DRUG TAKING*

Utterly amazing and mesmerising. Other people were in agreement…

THIS is awesome. Bizarre as hell, but awesome. — RealJohnGaltFLA (@RealJohnGaltFla) September 23, 2023

yoda making out is breaking me — abysms (@abysms11) September 22, 2023

Oh woooowww !! This is dope Boba Fett look so bad ass and class like that — Retro Vibes (@SunsetRetroVibe) September 23, 2023

“In a galaxy fucking ages ago” — Tim Colins-Oaks (@Tim_EDM_dot_dot) September 22, 2023

The movie we deserve pic.twitter.com/dZcKT2KvjJ — Down Upwards (@The_ward_room) September 23, 2023

wow wow wow this is unF*****gbelievable. Brilliant https://t.co/LyR9TFeHao — Angelos Epithemiou (@Epithemiou) September 22, 2023

So much AI-generated art is soulless and crushingly unfunny; but this is really interesting because you can still find the filmmaker’s originality within this https://t.co/hTH4UCyqZQ — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) September 22, 2023

In conclusion …

now i understand what AI is for. it’s this. just this. https://t.co/J6EVe74YDZ — nosenfield (@nosenfield) September 24, 2023

Source douggy Image Screengrab