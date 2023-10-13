Entertainment

The force is strong with this ‘Star Wars 1923’ video

David Harris. Updated October 13th, 2023

The extraordinarily talented creative designer, Douggy Pledger, has created a miniature masterpiece which he posted on Twitter to the delight of Star Wars fans everywhere.

The video, entitled ‘Star Wars 1923’ is an absolute delight as you can see for yourself.

*CONTAINS SCENES OF WOOKIEE DRUG TAKING*

Utterly amazing and mesmerising. Other people were in agreement…

In conclusion …

