Denise Richards suggested an OnlyFans collaboration with her daughter and the internet spoke as one

Poke Staff. Updated October 13th, 2023

We were big fans of Denise Richards back in the day – less Wild Things, more Starship Troopers, since you ask – but are less familiar with her more recent work, it has to be said.

It turns out this more recent work includes OnlyFans, where the actress caused something of a stir by suggesting a collaboration with her 19 year old daughter, Sami.

We know this – no, we’ve not been on OnlyFans – because banneddanishgirl shared a screenshot on Reddit.

And it was one of those rare occasions where the internet spoke as one. These responses surely say it all.

‘Total Betty.’


totallycalledla-a

‘This picture is both perfect and hilarious.’
227743

‘That’s gross.’
OowlSun

“Another one?”
crackerfactorywheel

‘If by collaboration she means “family counseling” yes. They should. And immediately.’
CryptoBimboAkimbo

“Once I learned that this platform is actually really empowering for the creators to be their true, authentic self, I decided to join it, too,” the Wild Things actress, who now has an OnlyFans account of her own, explained to E! News in July”

‘Riiight.’
227743

‘Another?! The f-ck? This is so cursed.’
d4n4scu11y__

And also this.

‘I don’t think they look anything alike lol.’
cadencecarlson

Source Reddit u/banneddanishgirl