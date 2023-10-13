Denise Richards suggested an OnlyFans collaboration with her daughter and the internet spoke as one
We were big fans of Denise Richards back in the day – less Wild Things, more Starship Troopers, since you ask – but are less familiar with her more recent work, it has to be said.
It turns out this more recent work includes OnlyFans, where the actress caused something of a stir by suggesting a collaboration with her 19 year old daughter, Sami.
We know this – no, we’ve not been on OnlyFans – because banneddanishgirl shared a screenshot on Reddit.
And it was one of those rare occasions where the internet spoke as one. These responses surely say it all.
‘Total Betty.’
totallycalledla-a
‘This picture is both perfect and hilarious.’
227743
‘That’s gross.’
OowlSun
“Another one?”
crackerfactorywheel
‘If by collaboration she means “family counseling” yes. They should. And immediately.’
CryptoBimboAkimbo
“Once I learned that this platform is actually really empowering for the creators to be their true, authentic self, I decided to join it, too,” the Wild Things actress, who now has an OnlyFans account of her own, explained to E! News in July”
‘Riiight.’
227743
‘Another?! The f-ck? This is so cursed.’
d4n4scu11y__
And also this.
‘I don’t think they look anything alike lol.’
cadencecarlson
Source Reddit u/banneddanishgirl