Denise Richards suggested an OnlyFans collaboration with her daughter and the internet spoke as one

We were big fans of Denise Richards back in the day – less Wild Things, more Starship Troopers, since you ask – but are less familiar with her more recent work, it has to be said.

It turns out this more recent work includes OnlyFans, where the actress caused something of a stir by suggesting a collaboration with her 19 year old daughter, Sami.

We know this – no, we’ve not been on OnlyFans – because banneddanishgirl shared a screenshot on Reddit.

And it was one of those rare occasions where the internet spoke as one. These responses surely say it all.

‘Total Betty.’

totallycalledla-a ‘This picture is both perfect and hilarious.’

227743 ‘That’s gross.’

OowlSun “Another one?”

crackerfactorywheel ‘If by collaboration she means “family counseling” yes. They should. And immediately.’

CryptoBimboAkimbo “Once I learned that this platform is actually really empowering for the creators to be their true, authentic self, I decided to join it, too,” the Wild Things actress, who now has an OnlyFans account of her own, explained to E! News in July” ‘Riiight.’

227743 ‘Another?! The f-ck? This is so cursed.’

d4n4scu11y__

And also this.

‘I don’t think they look anything alike lol.’

cadencecarlson

Source Reddit u/banneddanishgirl