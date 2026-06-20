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Donald Trump’s cleaning contractor for the disastrous Lincoln Memorial Pool renovation looks almost comically sketchy – 20 criminally funny reactions

Michael White. Updated June 20th, 2026

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Time to check in on one of the funniest and stupidest Donald Trump stories of the week: his disastrous “upgrade” of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington DC.

All week we’ve been hearing and seeing stories of flourishing algae and peeling blue paint off the surface of the pool.

Now, just to add to the comedy of the situation, we get the news that it was a Trump donor who got the contract to instal a cleaning system to prevent the kind of problems that sprung up over the last few weeks.

And that donor is a man named John Cafaro.

Leaving aside his, erm, chequered past – which, as reported by Newsweek, includes bribing a Congressman and campaign finance abuse – Cafaro actually looks like just the kind of sketchy businessman you’d see in a cartoon or old timey gangster movie.

Something that has not gone unnoticed online – along with the fact that Cafaro’s business that secured the Trump contract is called…Greenwater Services.

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