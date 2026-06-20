Donald Trump’s cleaning contractor for the disastrous Lincoln Memorial Pool renovation looks almost comically sketchy – 20 criminally funny reactions

News donald trump lincoln memorial MAGA

Time to check in on one of the funniest and stupidest Donald Trump stories of the week: his disastrous “upgrade” of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington DC.

All week we’ve been hearing and seeing stories of flourishing algae and peeling blue paint off the surface of the pool.

>Give $14M no-bid contract to your friend to paint the pool blue

>Pool turns green anyway because algae grows in warm stagnant water

>Pour hydrogen peroxide into the pool to kill the algae

>The hydrogen peroxide peels off the blue paint https://t.co/QGJoHWioPz — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 18, 2026

Now, just to add to the comedy of the situation, we get the news that it was a Trump donor who got the contract to instal a cleaning system to prevent the kind of problems that sprung up over the last few weeks.

Reflecting Pool contract went to a Trump donor Per @ArdenFarhi “The no-bid contract to install a Nano Bubble filtration system went to Green Water Solutions, an Ohio-based company whose owner is listed on federal contracting documents as ‘JJ Cafaro Investment Trust.’ The… — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 19, 2026

And that donor is a man named John Cafaro.

This is Trump donor and Mar-a-Lago neighbor John Cafaro who got the no-bid contract to install a water purification system for the reflecting pool. He has 2 prior convictions, one for bribing a member of Congress and another for an illegal loan that violated campaign finance… pic.twitter.com/zZ8m23bFUO — Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) (@ColMoeDavis) June 19, 2026

Leaving aside his, erm, chequered past – which, as reported by Newsweek, includes bribing a Congressman and campaign finance abuse – Cafaro actually looks like just the kind of sketchy businessman you’d see in a cartoon or old timey gangster movie.

Something that has not gone unnoticed online – along with the fact that Cafaro’s business that secured the Trump contract is called…Greenwater Services.

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The $1.7 million no-bid contract to clean the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool went to a company ultimately owned by Trump donor John J. Cafaro, who previously pleaded guilty in separate federal cases involving bribery and campaign finance violations. The company's name?… pic.twitter.com/TXBU7c7jIr — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 19, 2026

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This is not The Onion. This is not AI. This is not even Idiocracy.

This…is John Cafaro, the guy who got the no-bid contract to re-do the defecting pool's circulation and filtering system.

He's Trump's Florida neighbor, he's a Trump donor, and he's been linked to bribery… pic.twitter.com/mmdwfecLpB — James Tate (@JamesTate121) June 19, 2026

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Oh fuck you. There is no way the guy who got the no-bid contract for using bottom shelf Home Depot sealant on the reflecting pool looks like this. Come the fuck on https://t.co/Xg6tG2j7Cg pic.twitter.com/bCFkqvNZlf — Jordan (@SLCLunk) June 19, 2026

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How much clearer does the criminal enterprise have to be? We’re looking at comic book level characters at this point. https://t.co/hAIJMbSHau — PoliticsGirl (@IAmPoliticsGirl) June 19, 2026

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i think if you dress like this, you deserve to do a little corruption https://t.co/1weLCtukPX — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 19, 2026

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“The contract. The National Park Service bypassed competitive bidding and awarded a $1.7 million no-bid contract to Ohio-based Greenw The Daily Beastater Services to install the Reflecting Pool’s water-purification system. The firm is owned by the J.J. Cafaro Investment Trust,… — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 19, 2026

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This is my fave pic of Not John Candy pic.twitter.com/56DqCVO8gS — bloodyexhausted (@bloodyexhausted) June 19, 2026

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BREAKING: The MAGA bozo responsible for Trump's disastrous Reflecting Pool "renovations" is exposed — and his company is literally named "Greenwater Services." Meet John Cafaro. Despite looking like a 1950s cartoon mobster, this is a real, flesh-and-blood human being from… pic.twitter.com/BJsV7HW0ha — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) June 19, 2026

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If John J. Cafaro doesn't looke like a Batman villain, no one does. https://t.co/3NFKXMJQqo — Nasty Woman (@HandToForehead) June 20, 2026

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This time, his clever pool trap will kill Batman for sure https://t.co/oFBN6vvP6n — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 19, 2026

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In an era where everything is ridiculous and insane, John Cafaro's involvement might be the MOST ridiculous and insane thing. So far. https://t.co/HPqdSJvyaZ — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) June 19, 2026

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“Hello, Central Casting? This guy you sent over for the incompetent no-bid pool guy… just too on-the-nose.” https://t.co/BQsSbUIqtH — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 19, 2026

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I refuse to believe that somebody like John Cafaro who can put together this good a Gomez Addams cosplay would mess up the reflecting pool. pic.twitter.com/XhfZFpXTKJ — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) June 19, 2026

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I used to think low level comic book henchmen were just totally fake and unrealistic but I was so very wrong — Fuck You I Quit (@fuckyouiquit) June 19, 2026

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Is he dressed as Paul Bearer for Halloween in this photo? pic.twitter.com/UkfznIerT7 — pete asplund (@AsplundPete) June 19, 2026

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This dude is incredible. Need a six part Netflix series on him. https://t.co/Nejw55gSPO — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 19, 2026

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John Cafaro looks like Hugh Hefner after he ate Ted Cruz https://t.co/HrykXLj8kM — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) June 19, 2026

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The guy who painted the fiasco at Mar-a-lago. He knows something about paints; look at that dye job. #reflectingpoolgate pic.twitter.com/j3HC2JLFW6 — Joel Montfort (@jmontforttx) June 19, 2026

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dude tied her to the railroad tracks after this pic was taken https://t.co/XKVvR4IivC — aaron. (@ayroned) June 19, 2026

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