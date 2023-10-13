This stray dog crashed a wedding and the newlyweds’ response made everyone’s day better

Animals

Here’s a lovely little tale to warm your heart in these troubled times.

It’s a wedding which was crashed by this stray dog and what happened next made everyone’s day better, as shared by xx over on Reddit.

‘When your wedding is so lit that the universe gives you a gift.’

Broad_Respond_2205 ‘Thats adorable. ‘I knew about the cat distribution system but not the dog version!’

stupidbot_mods ‘Lovely story.’

Aretirednurse ‘That dog is a sign of happiness and lucky for them forever.

‘TLDR/Non-clickers: ‘The couple named the dog Braiá Caramelo, committing to love and care for him forever. Judging from signs of past injury, the road leading up to that moment hadn’t been an easy one — but now that’s all behind him. ”He’s so loving. Despite everything he’s been through, he still believes in the goodness of people,” Muzini said. “He gives us hope.”

Braiá Caramelo is settling well into his new life with Muzini and her husband. And though, with any luck, many years of joy await all three, it’s clear he’s already found his happy ending. “He is very content, very energetic and full of life,” Muzini said, reflecting upon the moment they met. “Really, he adopted us.”

