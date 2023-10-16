Someone claimed to have finished a can of WD40 and the responses were hilarious

Pics

There are only two real rules of DIY, and neither one is ‘You do not talk about DIY’, unfortunately.

Rule 1: If it moves too much, use duct tape.

Rule 2: If it doesn’t move enough, use WD40.

Over on r/BritishSuccess, a Reddit user named u/Djamolidine shared their poisoned chalice.

“Finished a can of WD40. I’ve owned many cans of WD40 in my life. I use them round the house and in the garage. Today one just…. ran out. I didn’t know what to do. I’m 52.”

There’s no proof, so we think they were making it up. WD40 doesn’t run out – you just accidentally leave the can in a friend’s house after you go over to help them with a seized hinge.

The comments were highly entertaining, so we gathered some favourites.

1.

Was the red straw present throughout the can’s lifespan? I eagerly await confirmation of your double British success.

TopDonutPlainsGopher

2.

I am also 52. I accidentally bought a second can of WD40 because I thought I’d lost the first one. That’ll be getting passed on in my will.

Miked999b

3.

I’m 42… I have 4 open cans scattered around the house 2 unopened “spares” under the sink. When I die, they’ll think I was in a Doomsday Cult.

Itz-Literally-Me

4.

Clearly a troll post. Everyone knows that cans of WD 40 rust down the seam for about 20 years and then get spirited away in the night.

BirdOnTheWire76

5.

I have a can of wd40, I don’t recall ever purchasing it, it just exists. It has moved house with me many times and has not yet run out yet does get used. I think op is lying for upvotes.

Bluecar_jr

6.

I’m 51. Less than a year until I forget how to obtain WD40. I’ve never been more frightened.

MarkNotGeorge

7.

What? ‘Finished’ finished? Not lost or broken or just weirdly stops with a tube half full? It actually ran out?? I didn’t think that could happen

NotTrynaMakeWaves

8.

I plan to be buried with my wd40, my 3 in 1 and about 42 unfinished bic pens.

CatKungFu

9.

Apparently there was once a competition to win a lifetime supply of WD40. The winner was a little miffed when they received their prize and the box contained just 4 cans. It transpires that the average can of WD40 lasts for 20 years.

PartTimePedant

10.

No big deal. But if you finish the 3 in 1 then report back.

lurking_not_working

11.

I have 4 cans, but only because I keep losing that little red straw thing. I don’t know where to get replacements when I inevitably lose the bastard thing so have to get a new can.

Jon_s_with_no_h Grab a pack of Capri Sun and use the straw.

Belmon907

12.

Maybe some sort of ceremony to say goodbye to your old friend as you place it in the wheelie bin? You know, for closure? Is there anyone you can talk to about this? Maybe the WD40 aisle attendant at Wickes? Sending thoughts and prayers.

No-Mango8923

13.

Next, that bottle Tabasco Sauce.

Beau Nash

14.

Dear Sir, Congrats on your achievement. We are delivering you your bottle of WD41, which should arrive with you in 3-5 working days. Welcome to the club. Kind regards, WD

monkey_in-the-gloom

15.

You liar. Some of the shit people spout on here. Next you’ll be telling me you finished a tub of Vaseline before it went yellow.

KeyserSozeNI

16.

I had one run out last week. Still walking around the house feeling lost. The Wife doesn’t know what’s happening, I haven’t the strength to tell her.

gogul1980

Cricketermgss had this claim.

I understand your joy perfectly. I finished a pen once.

READ MORE

This botched attempt at DIY is pure slapstick – and viral

Source r/BritishSuccess Image Screengrab