The terrifying video of this especially stacked kangaroo has gone wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious

Animals

If you only watch one kangaroo video this week – not a phrase we use every week, obviously – then make it this one.

Just to warn you, it’s (a little bit) NSFW and more than a bit – much more than a bit – bloody terrifying.

Kangaroos always got beef pic.twitter.com/lMHI97s9kD — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) October 15, 2023

Never bother a kangaroo in (almost) every circumstance imaginable.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

Kangaroo when the dude pull up pic.twitter.com/nmhzVcXnEt — how u find me? (@iamtavianmaalik) October 15, 2023

Kangaroos have the best PR because they’re the most terrifying and menacing animals i’ve ever seen https://t.co/4SwqzBiJUi — kira (@kirawontmiss) October 15, 2023

The splash is funny af — jhorie (@jhorstar) October 15, 2023

I cackled cause why would you do that — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) October 15, 2023

Source Twitter @SomaKazima TikTok @milduramartialarts1