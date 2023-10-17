We’ve watched this ‘floating’ man five times and still don’t know how he does it

Videos

On the r/blackmagicfuckery subreddit, u/frituurgarnituur has shared this complete headwrecker of a stunt that we can’t quite pin down.

See what we mean? How? Just how?

Anyway, here’s what Reddit users had to add.

It’s called a jubi-slide.

mashton

Sorry – and he’s in CROCS?!?!?

thisguyandrew00

“Mama said these was my magic legs”

OK_Leader1383

Skipping with style.

snrdisregardo

Anime is real.

moonordie69420

It’s really funny if you cover up his feet. It looks less like “floating” and more like “falling down the stairs”.

Jefflehem

Plenty of people had theories/explanations, though we don’t know how correct or useful any of them are.

His knees were low and he was on his heels

Sea_Imagination_4687

He’s jumping from leg to leg (essentially skipping) while keeping astounding control of his body while in the air to make it look like he’s floating.

MetamorphicHard

It’s kind of like sleight of hand but with the feet, your eyes follow the foot he puts forward naturally, he holds in the air making it look like it’s floating

_fun_employed

Looks likes he’s jumping with the back foot toward. Front foot doesn’t touch the ground until it becomes the back foot which then jumps again, front foot isn’t touching the ground. Kind of like that invisible box jump people used to do. But much smaller.

Cooler313

Looks like he steps on his heel and kicks up his other leg at the same time to jump and “float”

ricothebuttonpusher

Heelys.

Wezark

sirmattiasthe712th had the definitive answer.

Magnets. It’s always magnets.

