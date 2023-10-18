The hilarious look on this dog’s face confronted by an apparition of horror is just fabulous

Animals

If you only watch one funny dog video today, then make it this one.

It’s the look on this dog’s face after it looks down the corridor to be confronted by whatever the hell that is.

And it’s an early Halloween treat.

Nope

byu/nikamats inMadeMeSmile

Nope indeed.

‘You see that too, right?’

-Kritias-

‘The dog was like, Are we gonna run or what?’

WOOZY_FASTBALL

‘Fight or flight, bro, what’s the move?’

Qaaarl

‘Ha, that look was priceless.’

BestOfSalem

Source Reddit u/nikamats