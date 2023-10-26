Rishi Sunak released a video listing his achievements in one year as PM – 19 one-star reviews

Politics

Rishi Sunak has been Prime Minister of the UK for a whole year – or 7.45 Liz Trusses, for those keeping count.

In classic Sunak style, he released a video to celebrate the occasion, containing a very fast list of his achievements in office.

We've achieved a lot in the year since I became PM. But be in no doubt, there's so much more to do pic.twitter.com/0i60S4RVst — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 25, 2023

Or should that be ‘acheivements’?

Rishi Sunak's account has just tweeted and deleted a video hailing his list of achievements from his first year in office. Included this gem: pic.twitter.com/cQnm2qsrO1 — James Heale (@JAHeale) October 25, 2023

Here’s how pubic attitudes towards him have changed, according to YouGov.

After 1 year as PM, how has Rishi Sunak's reputation changed? % of Britons who say he is… Competent: 34% (-16 from Oct 2022)

Decisive: 30% (-23)

Honest: 27% (-8)

Authentic: 23% (-8)

Strong: 20% (-19)

Trustworthy: 20% (-10)

In touch: 9% (-4) pic.twitter.com/t6TqSxHU4O — YouGov (@YouGov) October 23, 2023

A job well done, then. His reputation – and celebratory video – got a similar thumbs down from tweeters.

1.

Guarantee he has spent more time working on this and signing off on every aspect of it than any other piece of governmental work this week. Complete Salesforce LinkedIn energy. https://t.co/QiPCaTRMJw — Jamie East (@jamieeast) October 25, 2023

2.

It is one year today since nobody elected me as Prime Minister! Taking decisions that bugger up the country for decades to come is much more fun when you have no mandate. God I love democracy! — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) October 25, 2023

3.

Largest by-election losses in history

Stupidest conspiracy theories claimed at party conference

Most helicopter flights taken pic.twitter.com/sWyiKRKYf5 — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) October 25, 2023

4.

5.

Rishi – when you say "cutting waiting lists" I presume you don't mean HOSPITAL waiting lists, because that's not happened. Can you clarify? I presume it's something like waiting lists for the Apple Genius Bar. https://t.co/3ujFrHwOjb pic.twitter.com/P0yfdqZoXx — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) October 25, 2023

6.

I haven't come across so much lying in 45 seconds since the time I asked my 4 year old why my phone was in the toilet. https://t.co/pLNysOTc2m — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) October 25, 2023

7.

Rishi Sunak’s premiership is one year old. Like most one-year-olds, it’s totally incoherent, mindlessly destructive, and regularly shits its pants. — paul bassett davies buy my damn books (@thewritertype) October 25, 2023

8.

one year of Rishi Sunak doing #PMQs and it's fair to say that although he started badly as PM he has in fact managed to get even worse — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) October 25, 2023

9.

They think that if they edit it really quickly we won’t see that it’s a load of bollocks. https://t.co/Wh4pc8VP20 — Adrian Edmondson ❎ (@AdrianEdmondson) October 25, 2023

10.