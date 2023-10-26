Politics

Rishi Sunak released a video listing his achievements in one year as PM – 19 one-star reviews

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 26th, 2023

Rishi Sunak has been Prime Minister of the UK for a whole year – or 7.45 Liz Trusses, for those keeping count.

In classic Sunak style, he released a video to celebrate the occasion, containing a very fast list of his achievements in office.

Or should that be ‘acheivements’?

Here’s how pubic attitudes towards him have changed, according to YouGov.

A job well done, then. His reputation – and celebratory video – got a similar thumbs down from tweeters.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2