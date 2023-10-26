This grim troll was given just the smackdown they deserved and it’s absolutely Champions League stuff

Celebrity

Leading contender for takedown of the week is surely this, by presenter Laura Woods after she was targeted by the grimmest of trolls on Twitter.

It all started when Woods, a presenter on sports channel TNT Sports, was left hanging by Manchester United manager Eric Ten Hag after their latest Champions League match.

The channel posted the moment on Twitter and Woods joined in the fun by sharing it for her followers to enjoy.

This being Twitter it inevitably took a turn for the worse, in this case a lewd comment from someone who appears to be an Everton fan from ‘Livetpool, England’ (at least, that’s what it says. on their Twitter profile).

And we’re glad they did. Not because of what they had to say, obviously, but because of what Woods had to say in response.

Champions League stuff.

Tell him Laura ! — steven Klopp (@stevenKloppLFC2) October 25, 2023

Your name should be Aura because you don't take any Lspic.twitter.com/ep0tLEp0f1 — RICH (@RICH__UTD) October 25, 2023

Someone's been put in their place pic.twitter.com/yTfV8ArMBi — SalibAura (@SalibasSon007) October 25, 2023

