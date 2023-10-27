Just when the video of this firearms instructor can’t get any more jaw-dropping, along comes the payoff

Videos

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘there was an attempt’ which features people attempting to something and yet – plot twist – failing in often spectacular style.

And fails surely don’t come more jaw-dropping than this attempt ‘to be a firearm training instructor’ which has just gone viral after it was shared by GreenSnakes_.

Wait for it …

Just incredible. And we thought it had peaked when he pointed it in the air …

‘And that is the point where the student should leave and find a real instructor.’

PhatBoy1 “did you mean to do that?!” – “YES!!!” ‘Hahahahaha.’

Major_Fracture ‘His mouth says one thing but all that blood rushing to his face says another.’

4Ever2Thee ‘Desk pop.’

thadius282828

Source Reddit u/GreenSnakes_