Weird World

We regret to inform you that Nigel Farage’s show ended with an excruciating GB News tribute song

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 27th, 2023

If you’ve ever wondered what the Festival of Brexit would have been like if it had happened in its intended form, this bizarre end to Nigel Farage‘s GB News show paints a fairly accurate picture – only with fewer flags, fireworks and jokes from Jim Davidson.

We can only apologise to those of you with eyes – and ears.

These comments have it covered.

If Bell and Spurling look in any way familiar to you – and you haven’t been watching vox pops of Brits complaining about there being too many Spanish people in Spain – it might be because they did this …

Again – we’re sorry.

