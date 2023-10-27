We regret to inform you that Nigel Farage’s show ended with an excruciating GB News tribute song

Weird World

If you’ve ever wondered what the Festival of Brexit would have been like if it had happened in its intended form, this bizarre end to Nigel Farage‘s GB News show paints a fairly accurate picture – only with fewer flags, fireworks and jokes from Jim Davidson.

In a bizarre end to tonight’s Nigel Farage show, GB News wheeled out ‘Bell and Spurling’ (no, me neither) to delight the baying Gammons In their song, they claimed GB News “is not bias” and that “Labour kill debates” They ended with a shot of the GBN logo projected onto the… pic.twitter.com/AxEaqpwyNI — GB News Spin Room (@GBNewsSpin) October 25, 2023

We can only apologise to those of you with eyes – and ears.

These comments have it covered.

1.

What's the worst thing you've seen this week… and why is it this? pic.twitter.com/kFmFUj7rHz — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 26, 2023

2.

There it literally no need for Partridge or Brent anymore. Cringe comedy writes, produces and broadcasts itself. https://t.co/snCyiVeFXZ — James Lewis (@JLewisland) October 26, 2023

3.

I will never forgive you for sharing this. My skin will never stop itching from the horror. — Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) October 25, 2023

4.

Right Said Fred haven't aged well. — Paul (@PaulOnBooks) October 26, 2023

5.

I’ve just clawed my eyes out after watching that

God knows what I’ll have to do to my ear drums — Suella De-Vil #FBPE (@SuellaDe) October 26, 2023

6.

‘Down to earth’ ‘common sense’ blokes giving you the usual culture wars propaganda to distract you from a cost of living crisis that’s screwing the common people. A handy distraction technique bought and paid for by multi millionaires. If you watch @GBNEWS , you’re a mug. https://t.co/JW7pIShuwT — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) October 26, 2023

7.

I feel like I need a Tetanus jab just watching this — Joe Oakley ️‍ (@JRLOakley) October 26, 2023

8.

"We want to be Britain's news channel" – GB News CEO. "GB News is Britain’s News Channel" – GB News. "A more friendly approach to news" – Andrew Neil.@ofcom rules prohibit the issuing of TV licences to any entity whose objectives are mainly political.pic.twitter.com/Ntg4h0DXqX — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) October 26, 2023

9.

This will go down in history as the pivotal moment of when right wing politicos collectively lost their minds. And hopefully the beginning of the end of the Tories. https://t.co/7Dtrh48yaX — Mel Jôs – Môn Mam Cymru (@Melfynjones1) October 26, 2023

10.

£1 shop Chas and Dave with a £1 shop Jim Bowen on Bully! ‍♂️ (the make up off the audience tells you everything) Farage is a wanker! https://t.co/GKNAOAw97n — Irvine Iqbal (@IrvineIqbal) October 26, 2023

11.

Jesus Christ. It's like the Pontins clubhouse 1976. Bell & End. Ultra fecking cringe https://t.co/3blu4BIJUh — Miss Chief (@Midge1415) October 26, 2023

12.

It’s like they’ve put all the trolls that target YesCymru in a room together ‍♂️ 2 minutes that perfectly encapsulates the British hard right in Wales. https://t.co/ZKNCXqIQFn — Ethan Jones (@Ethan4Indy) October 26, 2023

If Bell and Spurling look in any way familiar to you – and you haven’t been watching vox pops of Brits complaining about there being too many Spanish people in Spain – it might be because they did this …

Thought I saw the ‘Sven Sven Sven’ blokes singing on GB News and turns out I did so obviously I’ve got to post this load of old shite that I hate everything about pic.twitter.com/ipM8ieQdif — Ruth Husko: Too cheeky (@dank_ackroyd) October 26, 2023

Again – we’re sorry.

