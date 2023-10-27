Piers Morgan debated gun control with his American ‘friends’ on US TV and had everyone cheering

News

As we try to get our heads around the horror of another mass shooting in the United States, it inevitably reignited the debate around gun control and many Americans’ fervour for guns. Lots of guns.

Piers Morgan was among those taking part in this debate on American TV and you might get a most unusual sensation watching it. Cheering for Piers Morgan, we mean.

Fox News' Piers Morgan pleas for common-sense gun control on air before getting in an argument with co-host Jesse Watters: "How about regulating guns in the way that you do Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs?" pic.twitter.com/rSHBQgGarR — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) October 26, 2023

Just in case you were wondering, the guy Morgan is owning into next year is conservative commentator and frequent contributor to Fox News, Jesse Waters.

Chances of America doing anything to change their gun regulation, alas: zero.

And here are just a few of the many comments the exchange prompted.

When Piers Morgan is on the correct side of a debate, you REALLY have to wonder about the people on the other side of it. — Philip Dawson (@PhilipBexman) October 26, 2023

Even assholes like Piers Morgan can see that his home country has a better strategy to deal with gun violence than America. Why can’t the assholes from America understand that? https://t.co/6COFOji4l3 — No One of Consequence (@JustinGlenn) October 26, 2023

re: Piers Morgan pic.twitter.com/OrzS4nYWpv — Gen.Counsel of Bird CHOAM (@outofbeta.bsky.social) (@0utofBeta) October 26, 2023

Normally, I think Piers is a dick, but he's spot on with this. Jesse Watters is dog shit. https://t.co/r9JiqKW42R — GingerSpice❄️ (@thedesertginger) October 27, 2023

I can't believe I'm agreeing with Piers Morgan. — FunWhileItLasted (@richsin603) October 26, 2023

I'm sure nobody in the late 1700s had AR 15s. The UK isn't gonna invade the US ever. I love how they bring irrelevant talking points to this conversation. https://t.co/Lq1hOF3xFe — Jay (@JayRod212) October 26, 2023

