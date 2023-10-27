News

Piers Morgan debated gun control with his American ‘friends’ on US TV and had everyone cheering

John Plunkett. Updated October 27th, 2023

As we try to get our heads around the horror of another mass shooting in the United States, it inevitably reignited the debate around gun control and many Americans’ fervour for guns. Lots of guns.

Piers Morgan was among those taking part in this debate on American TV and you might get a most unusual sensation watching it. Cheering for Piers Morgan, we mean.

Just in case you were wondering, the guy Morgan is owning into next year is conservative commentator and frequent contributor to Fox News, Jesse Waters.

Chances of America doing anything to change their gun regulation, alas: zero.

And here are just a few of the many comments the exchange prompted.

