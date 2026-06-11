Politics nigel farage Reform UK Robert Kenyon

Nigel Farage’s response to the Makerfield candidate’s string of troubling internet posts was ‘So what?’, and the internet told him what – 15 scathing responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 11th, 2026

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Are you sitting down? We hope so, because we have something shocking to tell you… Nigel Farage answered questions from the press.

Joey Tribbiani from Friends looking shocked

We know! That’s what we thought, too, but before you get too excited – Farage was just announcing a policy about ‘white van man’, alongside the party’s supposedly white van man candidate, Robert Kenyon – who wasn’t allowed to answer questions.

And, for some reason, the small number of journalists allowed to ask a question of Farage didn’t once mention his crypto bung gift… or the alleged Russian hack of his phone. Weird, huh?

Farage did, however, have to give his opinion on Kenyon’s extremely troubling internet posts, which include many offensive comments about women – including this.

Carol Vorderman, despite several requests, has still not received an apology. If Farage’s comments at Wednesday’s announcement are anything to go by, she shouldn’t hold her breath.

‘We should be unapologetic that Rob is an ordinary bloke who’s carved quite a career for himself, had the guts to set up a business, served as an army reservist, is a patriot, likes his rugby, likes the odd pint, and said a few laddish things on social media ten years ago. D’you know what I’d say to that? I’d say “So what?”‘

‘Ordinary blokes’ everywhere are wondering what they did to be lumped in with Super Roberto the Sexist Plumber. Twitter had some fact checks for Farage on the ‘ten years ago’ claim, and his twisted view of ordinary blokes.

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To sum up –

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Danny Kruger downplaying Reform’s Makerfield candidate’s vile misogynistic comments about Carol Vorderman spoke volumes about where the party is right now

Source Rev Anton Mittens Image Screengrab