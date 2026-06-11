Nigel Farage’s response to the Makerfield candidate’s string of troubling internet posts was ‘So what?’, and the internet told him what – 15 scathing responses

Politics nigel farage Reform UK Robert Kenyon

Are you sitting down? We hope so, because we have something shocking to tell you… Nigel Farage answered questions from the press.

We know! That’s what we thought, too, but before you get too excited – Farage was just announcing a policy about ‘white van man’, alongside the party’s supposedly white van man candidate, Robert Kenyon – who wasn’t allowed to answer questions.

Press being told they can't ask any questions to Robert Kenyon in Makerfield at the Reform UK press conference. Perhaps a sound tactical decision given his performances. #ReformUK #Farage pic.twitter.com/MwQW6JATbJ — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) June 10, 2026

And, for some reason, the small number of journalists allowed to ask a question of Farage didn’t once mention his crypto bung gift… or the alleged Russian hack of his phone. Weird, huh?

Farage did, however, have to give his opinion on Kenyon’s extremely troubling internet posts, which include many offensive comments about women – including this.

Rob Kenyon’s second account featured posts objectifying women, peddling conspiracy theories and calling for violence. In one post, Kenyon suggested that he’d "love to smell & lick" Carole Vorderman's "arsehole." pic.twitter.com/8vcEMgiXbP — HOPE not hate (@hopenothate) May 21, 2026

Carol Vorderman, despite several requests, has still not received an apology. If Farage’s comments at Wednesday’s announcement are anything to go by, she shouldn’t hold her breath.

Farage brushes off his Pervy Plumbers Social media posts with the usual lies and deflection.

These comments were posted a decade ago – no they were not. The Carol Vorderman post was just 5 years ago.

They have been taken out of context – no they include self‑contained assertions,… pic.twitter.com/dU7kZ53Wd7 — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) June 10, 2026

‘We should be unapologetic that Rob is an ordinary bloke who’s carved quite a career for himself, had the guts to set up a business, served as an army reservist, is a patriot, likes his rugby, likes the odd pint, and said a few laddish things on social media ten years ago. D’you know what I’d say to that? I’d say “So what?”‘

‘Ordinary blokes’ everywhere are wondering what they did to be lumped in with Super Roberto the Sexist Plumber. Twitter had some fact checks for Farage on the ‘ten years ago’ claim, and his twisted view of ordinary blokes.

1.

‘So what if Reform are standing a candidate who boasts that he’s sexist, wants a lungful of Carol Vorderman’s poo, keeps lying that his comments were 15 years ago not as recently as last year, & has audiences bursting into laughter at his industrial mince thickery’ Nigel Farage https://t.co/bOctZXEKs0 — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) June 10, 2026

2.

And with this Farage confirms in his mind women will always be expendable, not equal, to him. https://t.co/LGBq6t5JJf — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) June 10, 2026

3.

This is deeply insulting to working class men in particular. I grew up on Council estates in Dover and the Barrow, two working class towns. I’ve worked in many manual working class environments. Yes there was sexism. But never heard the crudity of these social media comments. https://t.co/cScAqCNLia — Prof Colin Talbot (rerum cognoscere causas) (@colinrtalbot) June 10, 2026

4.

And there you have it Misogyny? “So what?” https://t.co/0aJITA7ied — David (@Zero_4) June 10, 2026

5.

Yet again Farage portrays working class men as idiots. https://t.co/sgpiGAHWDE — Danny (@dannyyoung35) June 10, 2026

6.

Stale old excuses from Farage. https://t.co/XpfU1HIan2 — Ian Smith (@SeagullSmith) June 10, 2026

7.

My dad grew up on a council estate and there is no way on earth he would speak in such a vile and ignorant manner. Farage is insulting to all decent ordinary people by suggesting that because they are less wealthy or educated, they will be sharing offensive jokes in a pub rather… — Sarah Cholwill (@SarahCholwill) June 10, 2026

8.

Because he said it 10 years ago (he didn’t, some were two years ago), that makes it all ok? Leopards. Spots. Tories. Tossers. Farage is reaching as he knows it’s backfired massively. Brilliant. — Oddbot Junior (@PaffyPete) June 10, 2026

9.

This "ordinary bloke" bilge from @Nigel_Farage (stockbroker crypto millionaire "man of the people", remember!) is wearing very thin. I know a lot of ordinary blokes, and none of them share Kenyon's disgusting misogyny. https://t.co/Sf0OGpLaBf — Moyra Grant (@moyra_grant) June 10, 2026

10.

What a disgusting (but unsurprising) response from Farage. No excuse can ever be made for bigoted views. He clearly thinks that the female vote won't be needed to succeed. What a vile piece of work he is. https://t.co/nLuYOlUjmc — Tulsa Lange (@TulsaLange) June 10, 2026

11.

Yeah, just bants, eh Nigel? Respect for women clearly not on the Reform agenda ‘So what?’: Farage dismisses Reform candidate’s misogyny as ‘a few laddish things on social media’https://t.co/3NBS5XvAG7 — Jo Hemmings 🇺🇦 (@TVpsychologist) June 10, 2026

12.

Bollox. He is a misogynist- are you saying the “the ordinary working class” are all anti women and misogynists?? — Eros & Apollo! (@Erosmacvyas) June 10, 2026

13.

Farage is pathologically incapable of apologising. https://t.co/ylWvbgbYCi — Jon Hollis (@JonHollis9) June 10, 2026

14.

"so what" – the favourite phrase of a sociopath https://t.co/ScXBtyDC7u — Cockney Campaign (@cockneycampaign) June 10, 2026

15.

No woman should ever vote Reform. Farage is a well known misogynist but Rob Kenyon in Makerfield is proving to be a creepy perv as well as a sexist dinosaur. FYI the comments were from 2021 not a decade ago. pic.twitter.com/TiYNBucmPH — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) June 11, 2026

To sum up –

Standard Farage He only has two answers . Which he uses to dismiss almost anything 1) It’s all nonsense 2) No one cares And he’s been getting away with it for years https://t.co/C94Gkh611k — Bruce McD (@brucemcd23) June 10, 2026

READ MORE

Danny Kruger downplaying Reform’s Makerfield candidate’s vile misogynistic comments about Carol Vorderman spoke volumes about where the party is right now

Source Rev Anton Mittens Image Screengrab