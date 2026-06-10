Green MP Hannah Spencer’s two-word takedown of Reform UK was already good but the furious response of its supporters took it to a whole new level

Politics Hannah Spencer PMQs Reform UK

To PMQs – again! – where the Green Party’s newest MP Hannah Spencer had a question about hospitality for Keir Starmer.

But it wasn’t Starmer at the front of her mind – rather, Nigel Farage’s Reform UK – when she stood up to ask her question with a two-word takedown that was already good, but the furious response it prompted made it next level.

Hannah Spencer from the Greens absolutely skewers the ‘dirty grubbiness’ of Reform UK sitting behind her, look at their faces! 🤣#PMQs #ReformUK pic.twitter.com/5JxrOMgQaN — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) June 10, 2026

Looks like Lee Anderson’s dropped his bacon sandwich.

Pochin face was like a smacked arse agsin — Spanish Dan (@SpanishDan1) June 10, 2026

Was 30p looking for Farage? 🤣 — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) June 10, 2026

And the fury of Reform UK-ers everywhere just made the whole thing even better.

1.

Hannah Spencer, Greens. What a disgusting female she is! Just listen to her describing someone behind her as “dirty grubbiness” the Speaker never pulled her up on it! “Words matter” as we’ve heard many times from Hoyle and Starmer. The dirty grubbiness is seen in her own party! pic.twitter.com/JqClSTRxdz — Irene 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇮🇱🇺🇲👑🚜🚜🚜 (@HakunaMatata26C) June 10, 2026

2.

How vile is she. What an absolutely disgusting thing to say. But it’s the Greens. We know how low they sink. — Jayne (@JayneCellis) June 10, 2026

3.

Not my party but I was incensed for the Reform politicians seated behind her. As unparliamentary as it gets, and the Speaker should have intervened. — Clarissa Reilly (@clarescastle) June 10, 2026

4.

This is why the right should always ignore leftist attempts to police their language. They don’t give a crap about the language they use about others. There’s no point trying to be consistent if they don’t care about it either. #TwoTierLefties #PMQs https://t.co/P3YfpQq8IX — Chris Newton (@drchrisnewton) June 10, 2026

5.

What a vile person.

That female is holding the Position of M P (mores the pity)

I’ve never heard any MP make such a disgusting comment as this VILE FEMALE did.

IT NEEDS AN APOLOGY ASAP.

WHAT IS UP WITH THIS SPEAKER surely he should have a word and put her right 🤬 — lin🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@linB2198) June 10, 2026

6.

Sarah was totally shocked, quite understandably, by her vile remarks. What a disgraceful thing for an MP to say. Hoyle should have made her retract her statement, but he never does anything when it’s against Reform. https://t.co/WHq7Pf44Lo — Patriot & Reform member 🩵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧✝️ (@CrookshankKaren) June 10, 2026

7.

The calibre of MPs has reached rock bottom. Never expected much from her but really nearly all the H of C, with a few exceptions, are not fit for office. What a shower. — I L H 🇬🇧 (@clickorcollect) June 10, 2026

8.

Disgraceful and distasteful behaviour from an MP. I hope there are actions taken against her — wannacuppatea (@wannacuppateaUK) June 10, 2026

9.

She should take a long look in the mirror. Gutter politics — Jen (@weenestie) June 10, 2026

Snowflakes.

We’re with this person.

HANNAH SPENCER The Manchester Storm. HOLY FUCK! She just knocked Reform out of PMQs!!!!!!!!!! LOOK AT POCHIN’s FACE!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/VHeELvQllc — Political Satirical (@PS_is_Back) June 10, 2026

And indeed this person.

Bravo #HannahSpencer. That milk curdling face of #SarahPochin has made my week! pic.twitter.com/0zni4shqCS — Sean Callaghan (@keanespirit) June 10, 2026

And finally!

Lee Anderson and Sarah Pochin look like a boomer couple going through a tough divorce. pic.twitter.com/QzxD03jUAz — Robespierre (YouTube) 📢 (@MaxFRobespierre) June 10, 2026

Source @MittensOff