Politics Hannah Spencer PMQs Reform UK

Green MP Hannah Spencer’s two-word takedown of Reform UK was already good but the furious response of its supporters took it to a whole new level

John Plunkett. Updated June 10th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

To PMQs – again! – where the Green Party’s newest MP Hannah Spencer had a question about hospitality for Keir Starmer.

But it wasn’t Starmer at the front of her mind – rather, Nigel Farage’s Reform UK – when she stood up to ask her question with a two-word takedown that was already good, but the furious response it prompted made it next level.

Looks like Lee Anderson’s dropped his bacon sandwich.

And the fury of Reform UK-ers everywhere just made the whole thing even better.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Snowflakes.

We’re with this person.

And indeed this person.

And finally!

Source @MittensOff