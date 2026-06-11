US cringeworthy Pete hegseth

We regret to inform you that Pete Hegseth has been working out with the military again, and it’s every bit as cringeworthy as you’d imagine

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 11th, 2026

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If the self-styled Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, spent half as much time thinking about his job as he does about his pecs, the American military wouldn’t have been accused of war crimes anywhere near as often as they have since he got the job.

A few weeks ago, he was owned into next year after posting a clip of himself training with the Marines. Here’s how that worked out for him.

On Wednesday, he demonstrated the triumph of sheer naked egotism over self-preservation by allowing the release of a video of his latest Guantánamo Bay workout session.

Awww, look! They gave him a souvenir T-shirt. Bless!

Anybody else suspect that they showed 90 per cent of his full workout and cut the section where he coughed up a lung?

The mockery came thick and fast, which could almost be a description of the SecDef.

These five examples really captured the mood.

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Finally, some beautifully gauged sarcasm from Tom Nichols of the Atlantic.

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Pete Hegseth’s workout video with the Marines prompted a world of mockery and he might want to find a new trainer – 15 takedowns from the frontline of Twitter

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