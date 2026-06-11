We regret to inform you that Pete Hegseth has been working out with the military again, and it’s every bit as cringeworthy as you’d imagine

US cringeworthy Pete hegseth

If the self-styled Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, spent half as much time thinking about his job as he does about his pecs, the American military wouldn’t have been accused of war crimes anywhere near as often as they have since he got the job.

A few weeks ago, he was owned into next year after posting a clip of himself training with the Marines. Here’s how that worked out for him.

This is our Secretary of a War, Pete Hegseth. No wonder why we appear to suck at war. pic.twitter.com/qHEoptcnpK — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 30, 2026

On Wednesday, he demonstrated the triumph of sheer naked egotism over self-preservation by allowing the release of a video of his latest Guantánamo Bay workout session.

.@SECWAR joined our warriors at Guantánamo Bay for morning PT. pic.twitter.com/4y8Ja9n2gG — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) June 10, 2026

Awww, look! They gave him a souvenir T-shirt. Bless!

Anybody else suspect that they showed 90 per cent of his full workout and cut the section where he coughed up a lung?

The mockery came thick and fast, which could almost be a description of the SecDef.

These five examples really captured the mood.

1.

2.

Pete Hegseth burned millions of your tax dollars to fall out of a slow formation run and complete zero reps on the bench press instead of doing his job during an active war. https://t.co/hEWUVSKvqp — Mustache Bob (@MustacheBob2) June 10, 2026

3.

This is literally just the "You need me on that wall" monologue, but somehow even dumber because at least Jack Nicholson is a good actor. https://t.co/Xaa6TgayZ1 — Kevin Young Propagandist 🇺🇦 (@JFloyd314) June 10, 2026

4.

Doesn’t make Hegseth qualified to lead the military any more than this made RFK Jr. qualified to head public health. https://t.co/AN30c88kvb pic.twitter.com/DaBSUNEk8b — Nancy Levine Stearns (@nancylevine) June 10, 2026

5.

We’re paying for them to make this silly propaganda video so Pete can act tough and boost his tiny little baby ego. https://t.co/XqBg5MLH1H — London River (@LondonRiverSFW) June 10, 2026

Finally, some beautifully gauged sarcasm from Tom Nichols of the Atlantic.

This'll strike terror into the government in Havana https://t.co/gX9ROwrgmk — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 10, 2026

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Pete Hegseth’s workout video with the Marines prompted a world of mockery and he might want to find a new trainer – 15 takedowns from the frontline of Twitter

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