Politics Keir Starmer PMQs Richard tice

Richard Tice was hit so hard by Keir Starmer’s PMQs comeback that he erased it from his Twitter feed but don’t let that stop you from enjoying it

John Plunkett. Updated June 10th, 2026

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To PMQs now where Nigel Farage – only kidding, Farage wasn’t there, obviously – Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice was busy looking to make political gain out of human tragedy.

And Keir Starmer – who’s performance at the Dispatch Box appears to get better the less chance he has of staying on as PM – wasn’t taking any of the Reform deputy leader’s nonsense.

And by the look of fury on Tice’s face, he scored a direct hit (watch to the end).

And these people said it best.

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Oh yes, he did indeed …

And just in case you were wondering about the tale of Tice’s taxes, read about it in the Guardian here.

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Green MP Hannah Spencer’s two-word takedown of Reform UK was already good but the furious response of its supporters took it to a whole new level

Source @PolitlcsUK