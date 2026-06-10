Richard Tice was hit so hard by Keir Starmer’s PMQs comeback that he erased it from his Twitter feed but don’t let that stop you from enjoying it

Politics Keir Starmer PMQs Richard tice

To PMQs now where Nigel Farage – only kidding, Farage wasn’t there, obviously – Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice was busy looking to make political gain out of human tragedy.

And Keir Starmer – who’s performance at the Dispatch Box appears to get better the less chance he has of staying on as PM – wasn’t taking any of the Reform deputy leader’s nonsense.

And by the look of fury on Tice’s face, he scored a direct hit (watch to the end).

🚨 WATCH: Reform MP Richard Tice lists Keir Starmer’s “failures” as he asks when he will resign Starmer: “If he paid his tax, we’d have more money to deal with these issues” #PMQs pic.twitter.com/VBMrMzTyoG — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 10, 2026

And these people said it best.

1.

I’d bet cash money that Two Tier Tax Tice was that kid at school who ate his lunch in the caretaker’s office because he was universally hated by both pupils and staff, and spent half his schooldays with his y fronts being yanked up past his nipples for being a prize cock#PMQs https://t.co/WDAqAj1tE7 — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) June 10, 2026

2.

The financial scandals gnawing away at Reform’s leadership starting to spill over into #PMQs with Starmer’s response to a Tice rant, designed to disguise the fact that Farage is still in hiding over his own crypto donation scandals. https://t.co/YCZ7PahEhY — Professor Christopher Painter (@PrfChrisPainter) June 10, 2026

3.

Well said Sir Keir. — mike (@mike69923907) June 10, 2026

4.

Tice and Reform being slated by Starmer at PMQs and being told to pay his taxes. Farage missing obviously. #PMQS #ReformUK pic.twitter.com/l5Zt5N5DNR — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) June 10, 2026

5.

Pay your taxes Tice you snivelling hypocrite — twentyseven12 (@finerrain) June 10, 2026

6.

Good that shut him up! — Ann Mac (@ginandfred) June 10, 2026

7.

Dickie conveniently edits the bit were he gets his arse handed about not paying his taxes.https://t.co/p0vWsMsVym — Enrique Casarrubios (@chulos) June 10, 2026

Oh yes, he did indeed …

The Prime Minister has failed to stop the boats amongst many other things and people are despairing. He’s lost the confidence of the nation, trade union members and his own backbenchers. I have today asked him when he will resign. pic.twitter.com/ifMN0ZEl3P — Richard Tice MP 🇬🇧 (@TiceRichard) June 10, 2026

And just in case you were wondering about the tale of Tice’s taxes, read about it in the Guardian here.

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Green MP Hannah Spencer’s two-word takedown of Reform UK was already good but the furious response of its supporters took it to a whole new level

Source @PolitlcsUK