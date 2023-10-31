This fascinating demonstration of static electricity is today’s most hair-raising 24 seconds

Science

We thought we knew all about static electricity. It turns out we were wrong.

Great demonstration of static electricity.pic.twitter.com/qvrsd7pSDJ — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) October 30, 2023

Static electricity is the result of an imbalance in electric charge on the surface of objects. When two objects rub against each other, electrons can be transferred from one object to the other, causing one to become positively charged and the other negatively charged. The… — Scirex (@scirex) October 30, 2023

Passion, commitment. Isn't that what education should look like? A professor explaining Coulomb's Law to his students. Only through true passion can young people be infected with science. It's beautiful to see how one experiment can affect the imagination of the youth. pic.twitter.com/I50vqBv7Q4 — Lukas Ziegler (@lukas_m_ziegler) October 28, 2022

And you can learn more about Coulomb’s law here! We’re off to rub a balloon very vigorously on our sweater.

