Fox News mocked Joe Biden for getting the name of the Hubble Telescope wrong – then discovered he hadn’t

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 1st, 2023

Just when you think Fox News have scraped the barrel of cringe, they pull out a spade and really go for it.

This clip of Joe Biden talking about AI and technological advances handed them that spade.

They could have made fun of him for stumbling over his words, which – despite the President having talked extensively about his stammer – they usually do. Instead, however, they had themselves a great time laughing at him for getting the name of the telescope ‘wrong’.

Except …he hadn’t.

Although Laura Ingraham later issued a correction after being informed that there really is a Webb Telescope, the damage was done – and Twitter showed no mercy.

@Curiosityisc001 had a suggestion.

Source Andrew Lawrence Image Screengrab