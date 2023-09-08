Fox News’ question about the government controlling the weather with laser beams might be their most outrageous yet

US

In a crowded field of ridiculous news items, Fox News might have broadcast its most ridiculous. It was shared by the Tucker Carlson replacement, Jesse Watters – who both sound like entries in The Bumper Book of American Soap Character Names, but that’s a whole other matter.

Brace yourself.

Watters: Is the government controlling the weather with laser beams? pic.twitter.com/qRF5jeRkav — Acyn (@Acyn) September 7, 2023

News or Marjorie Taylor Greene fan-fiction? You decide.

The takedowns were compulsive reading.

1.

There are people who watch this network and believe everything it tells them. https://t.co/HcCfzKWSQv — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 7, 2023

2.

There is zero distance between Alex Jones, Fox News, and the Republican Party. They are all one and the same. Mainstream media needs to stop pretending this is normal. https://t.co/lVnEVB7aHH — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 7, 2023

3.

Listen, I love OUR MAN FLINT, but I don’t think it should be treated as a reliable news source. https://t.co/gVtW7HXDIF — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) September 7, 2023

4.

Jesse ‘I’ll Read Anything Off A Teleprompter’ Watters, never ceases to amaze me.. https://t.co/3Er7gldgKP — Granny.. (@oOGrannyOo) September 7, 2023

5.

Yes, you idiot republicans. The government is controlling the weather with laser beams and unicorn farts. https://t.co/LzAi4gFInQ — Sue (@adverbjunkie) September 7, 2023

6.

In the quiet words of Vincent Van Gogh, “What?” https://t.co/AsPRyblLML — FakeJoeBiden (@fake_biden) September 7, 2023

7.

Yes. That's exactly how laser beams work. Also, we say laser beams like it's the 1960s. Laser beams and Atomic Power! https://t.co/2LVxs6SqCW — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) September 7, 2023

8.

I double dog dare this guy to be lie detectored while on air

Let’s stop taking bologna sandwiches seriously without good reason https://t.co/6viMOb58Hq — ⭐️TeamTibet ⭐️☸️ (she/herin this life) (@susangerine) September 7, 2023

9.

Maybe the lasers scrambled Jesse Watters’ brains. His stupidity would then makes sense. https://t.co/Ux1s8vjREo — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) September 7, 2023

10.

Superman 3 was not a documentary. — christhebarker (@christhebarker) September 7, 2023

11.

His mom must be proud. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) September 7, 2023

12.

This is your brain on X https://t.co/smfjuMgbnA — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) September 7, 2023

13.

MANY people are saying … https://t.co/k8SyudYfgk — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) September 7, 2023

14.

Nobody:

Absolutely nobody at all:

Fox News: — aly кішка! ✙ (@mexic0la_) September 7, 2023

15.

Next up: Did Obama have gay sex with an illegal alien male Bigfoot in the White House? https://t.co/Q6uEE0njvA — Bourbon Loving Teddy Bear (@bourbon_teddy) September 7, 2023

@ErrataRob had a question.

