This Twitter ‘challenge’ prompted lots of eye-opening replies but none better than this computer security person

Weird World

You’ll no doubt be familiar with those Twitter posts that are basically a picture or a video with a ‘what do you say?’ or ‘what would you do?’ or ‘what would you whatever?’ You know the thing.

They are easily resisted, for obvious reasons, but there was one particular answer to this tweet that rose above all overs.

Here’s how it started.

These two walk into your elevator What’s your opener? pic.twitter.com/6AgguJknM9 — (@slenderbabes) November 2, 2023

And there were plenty of great replies, like this.

“This is an Otis elevator, a company formed in the 1850s by Elisha Otis who invented the first practical safety elevator. The elevator industry is pretty consolidated, and most of the revenues come from servicing existing installs, so it’s popular among the quality growth crowd.” https://t.co/jqtnKXhwMv — Lawrence Hamtil (@lhamtil) November 2, 2023

Or this.

The Fairchild A10 II has a single 30mm Gatling cannon and two General Electric turbines, when it fires its gun and puts its engines to full it will actually accelerate backwards; that is how powerful it is https://t.co/TI87NJKrNB — JB (@JB_1885) November 3, 2023

Or even this.

That smell was already here. https://t.co/F9Sq08SfdA — Neil (@_Enanem_) November 3, 2023

But surely none greater than this one, courtesy of @SwiftOnSecurity.

Open the elevator door and leave because you’re in a foreign country on a business trip getting targeted by the intelligence service or a vendor cartel. https://t.co/DQNj62AZZS — SwiftOnSecurity (@SwiftOnSecurity) November 3, 2023

Good to know.

Source @slenderbabes @SwiftOnSecurity