James O’Brien had the funniest last word on 30p Lee’s grovelling apology for inaccurate claims about a doctor

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 6th, 2023

Although some people act as though tweets have no consequence, occasionally that misconception comes along to bite them on the arse. In a turn of events that has delighted many people, the latest bitten arse belongs to ’30p’ Lee Anderson. Sorry for the mental image.

In carrying out his crusade against the striking doctors, while drawing his £84,144 parliamentary salary (not including expenses) plus £100,000 a year for his ‘work’ at GB News, the Deputy-chairman of the Conservative Party misrepresented the behaviour of Consultant Anaesthetist Dr. Tom Dolphin.

Here’s the consequence of that.

On the 6th October 2023 I shared a link on X to a Mail Online article entitled ‘Militant union leader at the heart of doctors strikes is a Labour activist who boasted of charging the NHS for a strike cover shift. I accept that my words were misleading as the subject in question Dr Tom Dolphin was not on strike on the date of the shift in question but was simply covering a shift as a consultant for junior doctors who were on strike on 11th August 2023. I would like to offer my sincerest apologies to Dr Dolphin for any distress upset caused. I will also like to add that I understand that Dr Dolphin actually donated his pay for the covered shift which I believe was £1870 to the BMA strike fund and whilst I do not agree with the strikes I want to go on the record to say that I think it is a very unselfish act on the part of Dr Dolphin to put his money into something he strongly believes in. I will make the same contribution to compensate the upset I may have caused Dr Dolphin. Please Repost.

Although the wording was probably heavily influenced by a legal team, Dr. Dolphin posted a very diplomatic acknowledgement.

And this is his original tweet about that strike cover shift.

Anderson’s slap on the wrist was a welcome sight to many, and they had plenty to say about it.

James O’Brien drew a hilarious line under the proceedings.

He was, of course, referring to the 2010 general election, when Farage lagged behind both the winner in the constituency of Buckingham, John Bercow, and Flipper the Dolphin, who had been campaigning on behalf of Independent candidate John Stevens.

Farage recently stated that he would be leader of the Conservative Party within three years. Unless he has to face a dolphin in an election, obviously.

