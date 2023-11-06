James O’Brien had the funniest last word on 30p Lee’s grovelling apology for inaccurate claims about a doctor

Politics

Although some people act as though tweets have no consequence, occasionally that misconception comes along to bite them on the arse. In a turn of events that has delighted many people, the latest bitten arse belongs to ’30p’ Lee Anderson. Sorry for the mental image.

In carrying out his crusade against the striking doctors, while drawing his £84,144 parliamentary salary (not including expenses) plus £100,000 a year for his ‘work’ at GB News, the Deputy-chairman of the Conservative Party misrepresented the behaviour of Consultant Anaesthetist Dr. Tom Dolphin.

Here’s the consequence of that.

Although the wording was probably heavily influenced by a legal team, Dr. Dolphin posted a very diplomatic acknowledgement.

A very gracious apology, thank you @LeeAndersonMP_ Thanks also for the donation; I hope it inspires others to donate to the Strike Fund as well. https://t.co/YHR4XEkRSk (Here’s my original tweet that Lee was referring to: https://t.co/m1DGiLDgPa ) https://t.co/BWZhPESPJY pic.twitter.com/9jizOFuBgH — Tom Dolphin️‍ ️‍⚧️ (@thomasdolphin) November 5, 2023

And this is his original tweet about that strike cover shift.

Another strike cover shift, another donation to @TheBMA Strike Fund. If you’ve had strike cover shifts, please donate the first hour’s income to the Strike Fund: https://t.co/D4P6scrw5d It supports people to strike, meaning the strike is stronger and the win will come sooner. pic.twitter.com/RU8AtKst8Q — Tom Dolphin️‍ ️‍⚧️ (@thomasdolphin) September 26, 2023

Anderson’s slap on the wrist was a welcome sight to many, and they had plenty to say about it.

1.

Funniest thing I’ve read all day. Only one year till this guy returns to the sad obscurity he so richly deserves https://t.co/Y2uZ81XDde — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) November 5, 2023

2.

Tory MP Lee Anderson will make a payment into the strike fund https://t.co/SVM9WjXhlR — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) November 5, 2023

3.

Am so happy that conservative MP Lee Anderson is contributing to the BMA strike fund. https://t.co/8C657yetnc — Nishat Siddiqi (@nishat76) November 5, 2023

4.

The law is a wonderful thing.

30p Lee got slapped https://t.co/4oqloPMTyk — Sam (Flower Girl) Jennings (@flowergirl_lon) November 5, 2023

5.

A good day for @thomasdolphin and a very enjoyable tweet for the rest of us to enjoy. https://t.co/yx7hxFsjex — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) November 5, 2023

6.

Extremely fucking happy to retweet this. Delighted, even. If there’s one bastard who should really suffer the ‘finding out’ part of ‘fuck around and find out’, it’s this bastard. Splendid. https://t.co/cHcblXeDod — Fancy Brenda ️‍️‍⚧️ (they/she) (@SpillerOfTea) November 5, 2023

7.

Lee pays out £1870 instead of spending it on over 6,233 meals at 30p each. Almost one month’s worth of meals. https://t.co/DsR9wCvR0R — David KC (@DavidMuttering) November 5, 2023

8.

I will GLADLY repost it, hun x https://t.co/frp6Vmy4SA — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) November 5, 2023

9.

10.

You can almost see the libel lawyer with a gun trained on the MP until he presses send. https://t.co/d6adxjcOqz — Plashing Vole (@PlashingVole) November 5, 2023

11.

“Dr Dolphin’s lawyers have been in touch and I have no defence for being an arse”. https://t.co/NkswzB3SeH — Nearly Legal (@nearlylegal) November 5, 2023

12.

Sometimes something is simply too delicious; in this case it’s the ridiculous Tory Deputy Chairman Lee Anderson having to apologise to a doctor by donating to the British Medical Association’s… wait for it….strike fund. Absolutely glorious. pic.twitter.com/1kfzkjNQkq — Brendan May (@bmay) November 5, 2023

James O’Brien drew a hilarious line under the proceedings.

30p Leenoch joins Nigel Farage on the very short list of British politicians who’ve been publicly owned by a Dolphin. https://t.co/XLO2OLm6rJ — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) November 5, 2023

He was, of course, referring to the 2010 general election, when Farage lagged behind both the winner in the constituency of Buckingham, John Bercow, and Flipper the Dolphin, who had been campaigning on behalf of Independent candidate John Stevens.

UKIP supporters are now questioning whether Nigel Farage could have won Stoke. No. He was once beaten by a candidate dressed as a dolphin pic.twitter.com/zOp8NUp18L — Socialist Voice (@SocialistVoice) February 24, 2017

Farage recently stated that he would be leader of the Conservative Party within three years. Unless he has to face a dolphin in an election, obviously.

