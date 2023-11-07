This fan’s response to Justin Bieber’s request to leave him alone is a facepalm for the ages

Celebrity

This video of Justin Bieber politely asking these most ‘devoted’ of fans to give it a rest and lay off him for a while – especially outside of his home – has just gone viral again on Reddit for reasons which will become obvious.

It was shared in the corner of Reddit called ‘facepalm’ and it really is a facepalm for the ages. Watch, as they say, to the end.

Ooof.

‘They didn’t even hear what he said.’

Later_Doober ‘Can I have a hug.’

mrselfdestruct066 ‘All of that, genuine heart-felt discussion to politely leave him to his privacy… can I have a hug? ‘Listen!’

ArchonBeast ‘She wasn’t listening to a word he said, just nodding and waiting for him to stop talking so she could ask for another hug.’

MustNeedDogs ‘I never really liked Justin but he actually politely told them off and they still had the audacity to ask for a hug. ‘Props to him.’

hyra91

Source Reddit u/PersonalRatifica