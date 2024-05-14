Visitors to Hawaii get garlands but what would other US states hand out to new arrivals? These 17 Americans totally nailed it

Life America

Here’s a rather fabulous discussion that went viral on Reddit after wolf805 asked this.

‘People getting off planes in Hawaii immediately get a lei, If this same tradition applied to the rest of the U.S., what would each state immediately give to visitors?’

Just in case – like us – you thought you knew what a lei was but wanted to double check, it’s the wreath or garland handed out to visitors in Hawaii (and on all sorts of other occasions too).

Anyway, it’s fair to say the question struck a chord – it really struck a chord – and these Americans said it best.

1.

‘Welcome to Pennsylvania here’s your flat tire.’

Sensitive_Lion9776

“Welcome to PA! Please be patient while we ruin your suspension!”

OptmstcExstntlst

2.

‘You are getting cheese curds. Welcome to Wisconsin.’

Bucksin06

‘I went there for work once. The client made sure I tried fresh cheese curds and all stood around watching me try em.

‘The squeak!! So cool. Nicest client ever.

‘(The cheese squeaks).’

lolercoptercrash

3.

‘Baked potato in Idaho.’

Damndang

‘Due to inflation, potato will be handed out raw.’

Darthscary

4.

‘North Carolina, a Cheerwine, a bbq sandwich and a firearm permit.’

DubsAnd49ers

6.

‘In New Jersey you’d get a “who invited this asshole” and a pork roll, egg, and cheese bagel.’

One_Rabbit6906

7.

‘A blunt and a Patagonia puffer jacket – Colorado.’

Useless_Engineer_

8.

‘California: A Prop 65 warning.’

WarrenMulaney

9.

‘Arizona: A miniature of a coloured sediment rock, such as jasper or turquoise.’

PenaltySpecialist236