Esther McVey’s plan to ban rainbow lanyards in the Civil Service might not be the vote-winner she thinks

Politics conservatives

We regret to inform you that the Minister for Common Sense, Esther McVey, has ramped up her efforts to fill the void left by her fellow Scouse Tory, Nadine Dorries.

During a speech at the right-wing Centre for Policy Studies in Tufton Street, she described Rishi Sunak as ‘an intellectual giant’. No – really!

That means a lot, coming from someone with the intellectual capacity of a haddock. pic.twitter.com/hygjTHkOoy — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) May 13, 2024

I do not share Esther McVey's politics, but after she described Rishi Sunak as an "intellectual giant", I have a much greater appreciation for her sense of humour. — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) May 13, 2024

When you’re Esther McVey almost everyone you meet must seem to be an intellectual giant. pic.twitter.com/9FA58PZy65 — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) May 13, 2024

That, however, didn’t quite win the Nadine Dorries Trophy for Spouting Utter Bilge, because she also launched a personal war on rainbow lanyards – and that won the prize.

“Working in the Civil Service is all about leaving your political views at the building entrance. Trying to introduce them by the back door via lanyards should not happen.”

LBC’s Henry Riley had questions.

‘Common Sense’ Minister on lanyards… My exchange with Esther McVey about why she wants to stop “pick and mix” lanyards in the Civil Service But @EstherMcVey1 didnt seem too happy when I asked her what the consequences would be if civil servants didn’t follow guidance@LBC pic.twitter.com/KmTt4ST1c8 — Henry Riley (@HenryRiley1) May 13, 2024

The union for civil servants – the FDA – was unimpressed. Response from the FDA Union… Assistant General Sec. Lucille Thirlby: “Nobody joins the civil service in order to ‘impose their own political ideology’.. when the country is facing challenges, should the colour of a civil servant’s lanyard really be a ministerial priority?” pic.twitter.com/BPXx2atqk6 — Henry Riley (@HenryRiley1) May 13, 2024

The FDA wasn’t alone. Here’s what people thought of Ms McVey’s idea.

1.

Tough on lanyards, tough on the causes of lanyards?! So out of touch. Evidence that common sense isn’t that common at all. https://t.co/e8YgwKodeB — Jim McMahon MP (@JimfromOldham) May 13, 2024

2.

Ban skittles from civil service canteens and next time there is a rainbow we bomb the sky pic.twitter.com/vrEoSGCMcc — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) May 13, 2024

3.

Lanyards. The pressing issue. Although, according to the Minister for Common Sense, it might be land yards. Super. pic.twitter.com/C9WRA3xOe1 — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) May 13, 2024

4.

NEWS

Esther McVey "Minister for Common Sense" claims rainbow lanyards are divisive & "#RishiSunak is the "first political leader to stand up to the religious-type zealotry which has consumed politicians" It's a lanyard luv

Get over it & hand back yr £39,000 of "expenses" https://t.co/4O0Zjufaza — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) May 13, 2024

5.

Taxpayers' cash spent on rainbow lanyards: waste of money. Taxpayers' cash spent on personal photographers: value for money. https://t.co/U6MSQl1maN pic.twitter.com/MOcricuNf8 — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) May 13, 2024

6.

Ah the old "promoting homosexuality" line makes a comeback from the ashes of Clause 28 bigotry. As the Tory Government enters its final months it's somehow fitting this blast from a poisonous past should be resurrected by them. But how absurd they're talking about lanyards… ️‍ https://t.co/MPt8CmF5pz — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) May 14, 2024

7.

Esther McVey makes Donald Trump look like Professor Brian Cox Quite happy for Tory MPs to walk round with Ukraine or Israel flags on show but absolutely pretend outraged at Steve from the council rent arrears team showing support for the LGBTQ community pic.twitter.com/KqUpF6pE74 — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) May 13, 2024

8.

Minister for Common Sense, Esther McVey, bans lanyards And when you hear her explanation why, your jaw will drop pic.twitter.com/9YkFVPoBIr — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 13, 2024

9.

Dear Esther McVey I don’t give a big red Gullis’s arse what kind of rope stops peoples ID from falling on the floor. It has no bearing at all on their ability to perform their lawful (note, “lawful”) duties. You dress impeccably and are utterly shite at yours. pic.twitter.com/krRWWDVPSB — Lord Protector Will Wartsandall (@LewensWill) May 13, 2024

10.