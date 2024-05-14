Politics conservatives

Esther McVey’s plan to ban rainbow lanyards in the Civil Service might not be the vote-winner she thinks

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 14th, 2024

We regret to inform you that the Minister for Common Sense, Esther McVey, has ramped up her efforts to fill the void left by her fellow Scouse Tory, Nadine Dorries.

During a speech at the right-wing Centre for Policy Studies in Tufton Street, she described Rishi Sunak as ‘an intellectual giant’. No – really!

That, however, didn’t quite win the Nadine Dorries Trophy for Spouting Utter Bilge, because she also launched a personal war on rainbow lanyards – and that won the prize.

“Working in the Civil Service is all about leaving your political views at the building entrance.

Trying to introduce them by the back door via lanyards should not happen.”

LBC’s Henry Riley had questions.

The union for civil servants – the FDA – was unimpressed.

The FDA wasn’t alone. Here’s what people thought of Ms McVey’s idea.

