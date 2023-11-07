This most unfortunate woman’s hilarious tale of menthol bath salts is a salutary lesson for us all

Videos

We like a bubble bath as much as the next person (and his name’s Captain Matey) and if we’re really pushing the boat out – let’s face it, it’s probably a gift) we’ll even have a bath bomb.

Bath salts we’re less sure about. And we’re even less sure after watching this video of a most unfortunate woman who shared her experience – pretty soon after, by the looks of it – of bathing with some menthol bath salts to help aid her congestion.

And it’s fair to say it didn’t go entirely to plan.

And, like you we’re guessing, it reminded us of this fabulous ‘flaps on fire’ Facebook post from back in the day.

Never learn, people.

Could hear her fanny flaps screaming at the end of the video — William O Connor (@willharvey89) November 6, 2023

Watch to the end. Awesome https://t.co/bWKHYIreGT — Fatal (@AstonBenidorm2) November 7, 2023

Source @Nullen80