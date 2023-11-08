Boris Johnson wanted to be injected with Covid on TV to prove it wasn’t ‘a threat’ – 13 stunned reactions

Politics

The Covid Inquiry is in week 5 of Module 2, and has been a constant source of both new and previously suspected information about the behaviour of those in charge of the UK’s response to the deadly pandemic.

We’ve learnt that Boris Johnson said ‘Let the bodies pile high’ – which he had previously denied.

Wow. Today's Covid Inquiry testimony from Lord Lister just confirmed what @borisjohnson tried to deny – that in Sept 2020, he did indeed say that he would rather let the bodies pile high than impose another lockdown. Simply despicable from a simply despicable prime minister pic.twitter.com/owPv9ghzV3 — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) November 7, 2023

Eat Out to Help Out didn’t have the backing of the scientists.

Chris Whitty, the UK government’s chief medical officer, referred to Rishi Sunak’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ scheme as “eat out to help out the virus”. https://t.co/NIkyLnkQiV — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) November 8, 2023

Boris Johnson wanted to know if blowing a hot hair-dryer up the nose would cure covid.

I blew a hairdryer up my wife Bunty’s nose when she had flu last winter.

She enjoyed it immensely!

Since then I’ve been blowing a hairdryer up her orifices and Jill from the village shop’s.

They say it keeps crevices free from yeasts whilst bring much needed warmth & moisture.✅ pic.twitter.com/N0xc5BlBSA — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) November 1, 2023

Incredibly, the hair-dryer plan wasn’t Boris Johnson’s stupidest idea.

Boris Johnson's former chief of staff Eddie Lister confirms to the Covid Inquiry the ex-PM offered to be injected with the virus on TV "to demonstrate to the public that it did not pose a threat". Lister says it was "an unfortunate comment". pic.twitter.com/wMnhCVZCTS — Ashley Cowburn (@ashcowburn) November 7, 2023

In case that’s difficult to read –

‘context that the Prime Minister suggested to senior civil servants and advisors that he wanted to be injected with Covid-19 on television to demonstrate to the public that it did not pose a threat. I appreciate on reflection that these were unhelpful comments, but they were made at a time of high stress and limited understanding of what lay ahead.’

We wish we could say that everyone was surprised, but many metaphorically nodded and said “Yep. That sounds about right.”

Another proud day for Eton. pic.twitter.com/PwDDPke6k6 — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) November 7, 2023

I imagine the likes of Vallance had a permanent two-year migraine from dealing with Boris Johnson https://t.co/0YwRyXlsMO — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) November 7, 2023

Eton charges up to £46,296 per year. https://t.co/Qg40yzBSB9 — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) November 7, 2023

Suggesting blowing a hairdryer up yer neb to kill the Covid virus, injecting the virus into himself on live TV to show it wasn't serious – dear God, imagine if this fluffy chancer chump was in charge of a country during a lethal global Covid pandemic. Hang on… https://t.co/L20QJiD1KQ — Gillian K Ferguson (@GillKFerguson) November 7, 2023

even in my worst presumptions about the handling of the pandemic I never imagined the prime minister of the United Kingdom proposing to blow-dry the virus out of his own nostrils and threatening to inject himself with it live on TV — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) November 7, 2023

It's amazing things weren't even worse during Covid, really, considering the world's stupidest, most reckless man was in charge of the country. #bbcpm #c4news https://t.co/0BTr2b0dEw — Steffi Ede (@MumofFatCassie) November 7, 2023

Boris Johnson’s entire tenure as PM was an “unfortunate comment” on the state of U.K. politics https://t.co/JRbrUWcaM0 — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) November 7, 2023

Churchill – "We shall fight them on the beaches. ' Johnson – "Inject me with covid on the telly. " — ЅΙÐЅΙΧΤУŦОŮŖ (@ZXretroXX) November 7, 2023

does this man intentionally have 39 children or did he confidently put the condoms on a finger each time instead https://t.co/pVFQEsjuUw — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) November 7, 2023

Sodium Pentothal would have been better. — Еріка of Taynish ISM (@Lady_stormrider) November 7, 2023

It reminded many people of another politician’s hot take on Covid.

Don’t ever make the mistake of thinking Donald Trump

And his covid cure bleach moment was a one off … https://t.co/T24NHIp2jo — emily m (@maitlis) November 7, 2023

Here’s that moment.

This orange clown is truly a moron, inject some Cillit Bang and a hour on a sun-bed and boom the virus is gone…pic.twitter.com/32VW3jiQZP — Roddy Millar (@I_Am_RJM) April 24, 2020

“Britain Trump’, indeed.

