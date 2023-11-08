Politics

Boris Johnson wanted to be injected with Covid on TV to prove it wasn’t ‘a threat’ – 13 stunned reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 8th, 2023

The Covid Inquiry is in week 5 of Module 2, and has been a constant source of both new and previously suspected information about the behaviour of those in charge of the UK’s response to the deadly pandemic.

We’ve learnt that Boris Johnson said ‘Let the bodies pile high’ – which he had previously denied.

Eat Out to Help Out didn’t have the backing of the scientists.

Boris Johnson wanted to know if blowing a hot hair-dryer up the nose would cure covid.

Incredibly, the hair-dryer plan wasn’t Boris Johnson’s stupidest idea.

In case that’s difficult to read –

‘context that the Prime Minister suggested to senior civil servants and advisors that he wanted to be injected with Covid-19 on television to demonstrate to the public that it did not pose a threat. I appreciate on reflection that these were unhelpful comments, but they were made at a time of high stress and limited understanding of what lay ahead.’

We wish we could say that everyone was surprised, but many metaphorically nodded and said “Yep. That sounds about right.”

It reminded many people of another politician’s hot take on Covid.

Here’s that moment.

“Britain Trump’, indeed.

Source Ashley Cowburn Image Screengrab, van3ssa_ on Pixabay