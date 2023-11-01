Politics

Boris Johnson asked if you could cure Covid by blowing a hairdryer up your nose – 17 hottest responses

John Plunkett. Updated November 1st, 2023

We already knew the government’s response to Covid was astonishingly wrong-headed but with the pandemic public inquiry now in full swing, we get to see just how ineptly our so-called leaders dealt with it.

And today the reputation of Boris Johnson and his government hit a new low – hard to believe we know – with the revelation that the former PM once asked if you could cure by blowing a hairdryer up your nose.

Here’s what his former right hand man Dominic Cummings told the inquiry.

No wonder they called him ‘Britain Trump’ (who memorably had his own, er, unconventional ideas about how to defeat Covid).

Just in case you wondered where he might have got it the idea from, perhaps it was this, as highlighted by the great @Otto_English.

And the revelation prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine. These blew hottest.

