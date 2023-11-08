Werner Herzog saying ‘Eyeore’ is surely the best six seconds you’ll spend today
You don’t have to know the work of Werner Herzog to appreciate this, but it’ll help.
The film-maker, actor and writer is probably best known for his documentaries including our particular favourite, Grizzly Bear, but he really does put the P in prolific.
He’s also written his memoir, called Every Man for Himself and God Against All, and this is just one little bit of it.
Six seconds in fact, but oh what a six seconds it is, a clip that’s just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will presumably become obvious.
My new favourite thing is Werner Herzog saying Eeyore pic.twitter.com/VaBRQQQB6Q
— Ryan Finnigan (@Ryabolique) November 6, 2023
And now it’s our new favourite thing too.
Nothing could have prepared me for the way he says it. https://t.co/nud1DsvDNz
— ege e.a. (@egeofanatolia) November 7, 2023
New thing for me to play on loop in my head when I’m sad to make me feel better just dropped https://t.co/H8yjrKgkQ1
— (@EmmaTolkin) November 7, 2023
Only Herzog could make Eeyore sound like a Viking Berserker. https://t.co/HNZdQIXcxh
— Davey Six-Toes (@HutchinsonDave) November 7, 2023
I love this so much. https://t.co/Q60VrvcYO8
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) November 7, 2023
He recently said "Honey Boo Boo" with such conviction on Conan's podcast, really blew me away.
— M. Ryan Murphy (@nytryan) November 7, 2023
Indeed he did …
An incredible gift to get this and Werner Herzog saying “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” in the same week pic.twitter.com/zYwIY1Z943 https://t.co/6bGVrGC51c
— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 7, 2023
Source @Ryabolique