Celebrity

Werner Herzog saying ‘Eyeore’ is surely the best six seconds you’ll spend today

Poke Staff. Updated November 8th, 2023

You don’t have to know the work of Werner Herzog to appreciate this, but it’ll help.

The film-maker, actor and writer is probably best known for his documentaries including our particular favourite, Grizzly Bear, but he really does put the P in prolific.

He’s also written his memoir, called Every Man for Himself and God Against All, and this is just one little bit of it.

Six seconds in fact, but oh what a six seconds it is, a clip that’s just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will presumably become obvious.

And now it’s our new favourite thing too.

Indeed he did …

Source @Ryabolique