25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Thank you for finding your way to The Poke’s weekly round-up of what made us laugh on the website formerly (and mostly still) known as Twitter.

We hope you enjoy these as much as we have.

1.

Hasn't this been baffling theologians for years?

It's probably unfair to expect the manager of Arsenal to know. pic.twitter.com/0NQe1LzXVX — Phil Harrison (@MrPMHarrison) November 4, 2023

2.

this new swedish drama is a meme in the making pic.twitter.com/FmQAydGDpt — Owen Williams (@OwsWills) November 6, 2023

3.

Just heard the new song from The Beatles.

I think this band will be huge — joe heenan (@joeheenan) November 6, 2023

4.

I’ll leave it you to break the news to your own children. pic.twitter.com/60SAsQhySG — Mike Bealing (@Sillytees) November 6, 2023

5.

6.

I shod the sheriff

But I did not shoe the deputy — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) November 7, 2023

7.

The fact the toaster people and the bread people refuse to get together and work out their differences is a crying shame. pic.twitter.com/BGEcdsPtwR — Rob (@bertnews) November 7, 2023

8.

9.

young boys' manager was looking for a job and then he found a job pic.twitter.com/S7XNwBBw6i — Aidan James (@mcandidate) November 7, 2023

10.

It's the 7 year anniversary of when Dad went on the One Show and they put a poppy on the muppet (and then they put one on the Cookie Monster as well) pic.twitter.com/k7953pS6fw — Toby Tarrant ❤ (@tobytarrant) November 8, 2023

11.

An armadillo is just a chicken covered in plectrums. — trouteyes (@trouteyes) November 8, 2023

12.