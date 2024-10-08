People are sharing the weirdest things that get them angry and these 23 raised our hackles just reading them

Life humour

Look, these days it doesn’t take much to set any of us off. The pace of modern life is intense. The world is insane.

So it’s good to know that you’re not alone in finding yourself snapping over seemingly weird or trivial things.

When @TheLenny_ asked what’s the weirdest thing that gets you angry, his followers on Twitter/X came back in their droves.

Weirdest thing that gets you angry? — LENNY (@TheLenny_) September 26, 2024

And if there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about getting angry over weird things, it’s Twitter/X users!

1.

When people say “all of the sudden” instead of “all of a sudden” I feel full of rage — Cosmic Birds of Ornithia (@CosmicBirdsNFT) September 30, 2024

2.

when the elevator button is already pressed and someone hits it again. it ain’t coming faster cause you did that! — xTiNa (@_xTiNa_83) September 27, 2024

3.

Banging my head off anything. The RAGE — Ann Mehigan (@anniemehigan) October 2, 2024

4.

Asking me something more than once as if my answer is going to change. https://t.co/mcUr0ppO8T — Buttercup (@shortylex_) September 28, 2024

5.

Hearing someone while they eat their food — LULAMA (@hughducksworth) September 27, 2024

6.

People reading speeches and prepared remarks from their iPhone and not from a paper printout or handwritten notes. https://t.co/SIybsweZh6 — Angela Cuming (@AngelaCuming) October 3, 2024

7.

Driving behind people that step on brake (for no reason) on the highway. — Beautiful (@Beautiranye) September 29, 2024

8.

pedestrians that can’t follow the general direction/flow of travel, walk in straight lines (zig zagging) or are happy to barge into ppl basically anyone w/o spatial awareness https://t.co/8VnRkL5pPH — T (@StarbucksSalafi) October 3, 2024

9.

When somebody is slurping their drink, I kinda lose my shit. — ɴᴏ ᴄᴜᴛs ɴᴏ ʙᴜᴛs ɴᴏ ᴄᴏᴄᴏɴᴜᴛs (@damn_elle) September 29, 2024

10.

Telling me I need to do something while I am doing that — Anu (@Escapeplace__) September 30, 2024

11.