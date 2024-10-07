James Blunt asked Ryanair for a favour and the airline’s hilarious response was a real beauty

Celebrity comebacks James Blunt ryanair

You might have seen a few days back James Blunt said he’d change his name if his debut album Back to Bedlam made it to number one for its 20th anniversary.

Wanna ruin my life? I'm legally changing my name if "Back to Bedlam" 20th Anniversary Edition reaches No.1. Comment your name suggestions below, and the most-liked comment wins.#jameswho pic.twitter.com/LOxLggNt5q — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 2, 2024

It prompted lots of funny responses, as we wrote about over here, like this.

Blunty McBluntface — The Majority (@themajorityscot) October 2, 2024

And indeed this.

Blames Junt. It’s got a certain ring to it. — ProudlyEnglish (@est927OFFICIAL) October 2, 2024

Or – you might have seen this coming – this.

Jimmy Saville — Mark O’Neill (@Binaryninja79) October 2, 2024

Anyway, we mention it again because things appear to be moving apace, after Blunt asked Ryanair about the practicalities of changing his name on their ticket.

Hey @ryanair – how easy is it to change the name on a booking? Asking for a friend… — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 7, 2024

And we’re very glad he did, because Ryanair’s response was simply beautiful.

Just in case that doesn’t make 100% sense, here’s what the fabulous exchange from last month that they are referring to …

Should I add a Dublin show? pic.twitter.com/uINJxA0e00 — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) September 1, 2024

Well played, all round!

Hahaha, who is running this savage account — SpittingFacts (@TrSpitting) October 7, 2024

The burn — Alien (@AlienExplores) October 7, 2024

Looks like they are not going to be able to fix it for him.

READ MORE

James Blunt asked people what he should change his name to and it went just as well as you’d imagine – 17 chart toppers