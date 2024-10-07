Celebrity comebacks James Blunt ryanair
James Blunt asked Ryanair for a favour and the airline’s hilarious response was a real beauty
You might have seen a few days back James Blunt said he’d change his name if his debut album Back to Bedlam made it to number one for its 20th anniversary.
Wanna ruin my life? I'm legally changing my name if "Back to Bedlam" 20th Anniversary Edition reaches No.1. Comment your name suggestions below, and the most-liked comment wins.#jameswho pic.twitter.com/LOxLggNt5q
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 2, 2024
It prompted lots of funny responses, as we wrote about over here, like this.
Blunty McBluntface
— The Majority (@themajorityscot) October 2, 2024
And indeed this.
Blames Junt. It’s got a certain ring to it.
— ProudlyEnglish (@est927OFFICIAL) October 2, 2024
Or – you might have seen this coming – this.
Jimmy Saville
— Mark O’Neill (@Binaryninja79) October 2, 2024
Anyway, we mention it again because things appear to be moving apace, after Blunt asked Ryanair about the practicalities of changing his name on their ticket.
Hey @ryanair – how easy is it to change the name on a booking? Asking for a friend…
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 7, 2024
And we’re very glad he did, because Ryanair’s response was simply beautiful.
they always come back https://t.co/zRZxXqsoA7 pic.twitter.com/c2zyMnV0nD
— Ryanair (@Ryanair) October 7, 2024
Just in case that doesn’t make 100% sense, here’s what the fabulous exchange from last month that they are referring to …
Should I add a Dublin show? pic.twitter.com/uINJxA0e00
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) September 1, 2024
— Ryanair (@Ryanair) September 2, 2024
Fuck you, @Ryanair https://t.co/badVtLMel8 pic.twitter.com/HLfPifyCbA
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) September 11, 2024
Well played, all round!
Hahaha, who is running this savage account
— SpittingFacts (@TrSpitting) October 7, 2024
The burn
— Alien (@AlienExplores) October 7, 2024
Looks like they are not going to be able to fix it for him.
