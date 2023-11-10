‘Britain’s Strictest Headmistress’ has got the hump with the John Lewis Christmas ad and this is the only response you need

News

As sure as night follows day or, er, Boxing Day follows Christmas Day, the self-styled ‘Britain’s Strictest Headmistress’ has had her say about the new John Lewis Christmas ad.

And – gasp! – she likes it about as much as she liked the Marks and Spencer one. Which is to say, not very much.

Before we get to what head teacher Katharine Birbalsingh – @Miss_Snuffy – has to say, here’s a reminder of the rather lovely John Lewis.

And you’ve probably already guessed the problem Birbalshingh has with it. It’s the same ‘problem’ as identified by this lot.

Fortunately for her (and everyone else) there was no shortage of people only too happy to answer her question, including all of these people who were entertaining, totally on-point and often both.

1.

No one has “got rid of dads”, you unbelievable idiot! Advertising reflects that modern families come in all shapes and sizes. Maybe the dad died or walked out on them. Maybe he’s working through Xmas in a job with unsociable hours. Do you want a fucking origin story?! pic.twitter.com/D5wmqRgHIC — Moog (@a_toots) November 10, 2023

2.

There's no dad in the nativity story either m8. pic.twitter.com/f5RSjGcMif — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) November 10, 2023

3.

Well this is gonna shock you Katharine but some families have a mummy and a daddy, some just have a mum or, like me just a dad, some sadly have none. Some have two mums

Some have two dads I believe it has something to do with the fact it’s not the 1950s anymore https://t.co/IVylxnwkd1 — Selina j ⚒ (@OfSelina) November 9, 2023

4.

i was going to stay with my family and raise my kids but i saw the john lewis advert family didn't have a dad and they are doing ok so i ran off to vegas forever instead with the christmas money this is john lewis' fault not my personal choices https://t.co/H2H57hYHzn — Siobhan Craig – DarkEden21 (@DarkEden21) November 10, 2023

5.

Genuinely furious that I have to leave my family home & go and live in a hostel with all the other Dads just of the John Lewis advert. Never knew they had this kind of power. https://t.co/skRQ0vDVwP — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) November 10, 2023

6.

Hands up if you know any dads who’ve happily recused themselves from the family they helped make https://t.co/8xT9usX5qa — Sophie Wilkinson (@sophwilkinson) November 10, 2023

7.

It’s an advert https://t.co/JP0xqHAWix — Professor Lucy Easthope (@LucyGoBag) November 10, 2023

But surely none of the responses hit home harder than this one,

Possibly the boy’s dad died at aged 5 like mine & JL are depicting an amazing mum who raised 3 kids by herself (CEO, lawyer, nurse) became one of 1st women ordained in C of E & doesn’t engage in virtue signalling nonsense. Or maybe we’re getting rid of dads & elves on shelves https://t.co/e0fvYALaSx — Jonny Uttley (@JonnyUttley) November 9, 2023

Well said, @JonnyUttley!

At least she hasn’t been moved to write a letter to John Lewis like she did with Marks & Spencer. Well, not yet, anyway.

We’re with this person.

SPEAKING AS A DAD, I can safely say that the fuck I give about the lack of a dad in the John Lewis advert is so tiny that even the finest minds at CERN have yet to devise a means of identifying whether it even exists, never mind whether it can be visible. — Alex (@MarklewA) November 10, 2023

Source @Miss_Snuffy