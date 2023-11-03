News

Britain’s ‘strictest head mistress’ has written a letter of complaint about Mark and Spencer’s Christmas ad and it’s quite the read

John Plunkett. Updated November 3rd, 2023

You’ll know the furore generated among a certain sort of person who was furious that Marks and Spencer’s Christmas advert was just far too woke.

Here’s the ad, in the unlikely event you haven’t seen it yet.

And these 18 people were among the very frothiest of the people angry about it.

Anyway, we mention it – yet again! – because this head teacher was moved to write a letter of complaint to M&S – and also share it on Twitter.

Not just any head teacher but ‘Britain’s Strictest Head Mistress’ – Google, Google – Katharine Birbalsingh who appeared in an ITV documentary of the same name a little while back.

Here it is again, just in case that was tricky to read. And it really is quite the read.

We’ve read all of the responses so you don’t have to – well, quite a few of them – and these say it all. Well, most of it.

Just in the interests of balance and all that, there was also this.

To conclude …

M&S, it’s over to you!

Source @Miss_Snuffy