This classic clip of Dave Allen on religion and atheism has resurfaced and it’s a joy

Entertainment

Those of us of a certain age will have fond memories of Irish comedian and self-professed ‘practising atheist’, Dave Allen. Like Billy Connolly, he was a natural joke teller, specialising in wonderfully digressive shaggy dog stories.

Many of his jokes also had a satirical edge, as this wonderful example shared by Caring Atheist on Twitter showcases…

Time for a classic clip with Irish Comedy Legend Dave Allen (1936-2005). Have a nice weekend !! pic.twitter.com/CR3qc5W8Ti — Caring Atheist (@Caring_Atheist) October 6, 2023

The replies demonstrated that the love for Dave Allen, who died in 2005, is still strong.

1.

Dave Allen. What a intelligent guy! — Gordy (@Gordonjohnsmith) October 6, 2023

2.

One of the best analogies about religion I've heard. — Colin Hardy (@colinhardy28) November 6, 2023

3.

Dave Allen was awesome! https://t.co/JDck4Cpvqn — Ol' Blue Hair (@CarolSGardenFly) November 6, 2023

4.

5.

Everything I know about religion is from Dave Allen. . . https://t.co/5mF4Xim5gL — Tommy Two Tone aka Santo Thomas (@TomLovesTechno) November 6, 2023

6.

About sums it up. https://t.co/Y7EnyuGOpR — Duke of Windsor (@dukeofwindsor) November 6, 2023

7.

Michael McKean reflected on the importance of addressing the right audience.

Imagine telling this joke on American TV any time in the last 75 years. https://t.co/3yqvDbPhKz — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) November 5, 2023

Thanks for reading and may your God go with you!

READ MORE

Church sign accidentally promotes atheism (AKA why spacing matters)

Source Caring Atheist Image Screengrab