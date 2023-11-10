This classic clip of Dave Allen on religion and atheism has resurfaced and it’s a joy
Those of us of a certain age will have fond memories of Irish comedian and self-professed ‘practising atheist’, Dave Allen. Like Billy Connolly, he was a natural joke teller, specialising in wonderfully digressive shaggy dog stories.
Many of his jokes also had a satirical edge, as this wonderful example shared by Caring Atheist on Twitter showcases…
Time for a classic clip with Irish Comedy Legend Dave Allen (1936-2005).
Have a nice weekend !! pic.twitter.com/CR3qc5W8Ti
— Caring Atheist (@Caring_Atheist) October 6, 2023
The replies demonstrated that the love for Dave Allen, who died in 2005, is still strong.
1.
Dave Allen. What a intelligent guy!
— Gordy (@Gordonjohnsmith) October 6, 2023
2.
One of the best analogies about religion I've heard.
— Colin Hardy (@colinhardy28) November 6, 2023
3.
Dave Allen was awesome! https://t.co/JDck4Cpvqn
— Ol' Blue Hair (@CarolSGardenFly) November 6, 2023
4.
Nail-on-the-head perfect. https://t.co/JktVGPpVDr
— The Food-Minded Mama ️ (@FoodMindedMama) November 6, 2023
5.
Everything I know about religion is from Dave Allen. . . https://t.co/5mF4Xim5gL
— Tommy Two Tone aka Santo Thomas (@TomLovesTechno) November 6, 2023
6.
About sums it up. https://t.co/Y7EnyuGOpR
— Duke of Windsor (@dukeofwindsor) November 6, 2023
7.
This was cold.. https://t.co/9Mm8B6xrEy
— theRealGodButcher (@frankiestunna) October 6, 2023
Michael McKean reflected on the importance of addressing the right audience.
Imagine telling this joke on American TV any time in the last 75 years. https://t.co/3yqvDbPhKz
— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) November 5, 2023
Thanks for reading and may your God go with you!
READ MORE
Church sign accidentally promotes atheism (AKA why spacing matters)
Source Caring Atheist Image Screengrab