Entertainment

This classic clip of Dave Allen on religion and atheism has resurfaced and it’s a joy

David Harris. Updated November 10th, 2023

Those of us of a certain age will have fond memories of Irish comedian and self-professed ‘practising atheist’, Dave Allen. Like Billy Connolly, he was a natural joke teller, specialising in wonderfully digressive shaggy dog stories.

Many of his jokes also had a satirical edge, as this wonderful example shared by Caring Atheist on Twitter showcases…

The replies demonstrated that the love for Dave Allen, who died in 2005, is still strong.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Michael McKean reflected on the importance of addressing the right audience.

Thanks for reading and may your God go with you!

READ MORE

Church sign accidentally promotes atheism (AKA why spacing matters)

Source Caring Atheist Image Screengrab