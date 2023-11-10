James Blunt had a (NSFW) message for people who shout ‘You’re Beautiful’ at him and if only every celeb was so honest

Celebrity

James Blunt’s got a new book out, and if it’s even half as entertaining as his tweets, then we’re in for a tweet.

It’s called ‘Loosely Based On A Made-Up Story: A Non-Memoir’ and here’s what the man himself says about it.

‘This book is inspired by true events but is not a biography. ‘The truth is My Truth is not The Truth, and that’s as honest as I can be. It’s partially true, rather than painfully true, and I have possibly been economical with the truth, Your Honour. ‘Basically, I made this sh*t up …’

And we mention it because the singer recorded a little message for Twitter, not only about the book but with a little message for people who shout the title of his most famous song at him – and it’s really rather fab.

By the way, Frank, Victor and I all think the same thing. https://t.co/9KMw71dmUZ pic.twitter.com/epAfw3IiLI — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) November 9, 2023

Next time we bump into him we’ll be sure to shout ‘1973’ at him instead.

fuck I love this man, he’s so amazing https://t.co/Z4hnnOXePE — ✨Rachel (@Rachel_Organa) November 9, 2023

More – much more – of this sort of thing, over here.

READ MORE

James Blunt had the funniest (NSFW) response to this potty-mouthed convert on Twitter

Source @JamesBlunt