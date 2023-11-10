Simply 23 of the most interesting, unusual and just lovely to look at maps from ‘Map Porn’ on Reddit

Pics

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘Map Porn’ which, as the name suggests, is reserved for ‘interesting maps’.

And you might be tempted to think, yeah, right, the only map I’m interested in is Google Maps.

But might we respectfully suggest you think again, and enjoy these 23 examples of the most interesting, unusual and just lovely to look at maps.

1. Fonts that countries use in their tourism board logos

2. How to say number “92” in European countries

3. Japanese stereotypes of Europe



4. The usual time of eating dinner in Europe



5. No hurricane has ever crossed the equator



6. Cities with the highest homicide rates in the world

7. Which country has the most Attractive People according to Europe



8. GPS map of a swimmer crossing the English Channel

9. This is what ChatGPT considers the most notable thing about each country in Europe

10. How does the joke in Poland go?

11. The point farthest from any ocean on earth. I happened to go there and it is one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen

12. Is it a crime to knock on the door and run away?



