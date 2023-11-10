It takes 49 seconds to watch this Sky Sports man turn into a train but it’s 100% railly worth it

Sport

First in an occasional and very possibly unique series, sports commentary of the week is surely this, shared by Sky Sports Scotland over on Twitter.

It’s the closing stages of St Mirren’s Scottish Premiership clash with Hibernian, and we join Sky Sports reporter Andy Walker with the score at 2-1 to Hibs.

It was sent viral by @Glxn72 who asked: ‘Why’d he turn into a train at the end?’ And there’s only one thing left to say … watch to the end!

Why’d he turn into a train at the end https://t.co/Fxm1yvf2xb — Glen (@Glxn72) November 9, 2023

We don’t know what we were expecting, but they were exceeded.

Choo choo! — Ben Sparham (@bensparham_) November 9, 2023

I actually can’t stop laughing at this https://t.co/FGRFsz8MpJ — A (@alixbalixbee) November 9, 2023

Same.

Source @ScotlandSky @Glxn72