Life

We’ve never been on Tinder before, as we never tire of saying, and if we ever gave it a go we reckon we’d last about 5 minutes before running for the hills.

And this sort of thing is why, surely the most disconcerting Tinder opening gambit you’ll read this week.

It went viral on Reddit for reasons which will probably become obvious.

And here’s what people made of that.

‘Mfw asked “What are your thoughts about mathematics”.

alienn_girl ‘Me think numbers hard.’

Anaphylactic_Cock ‘I’d respond with something about my video game group where we meet up dressed as anime furries to play DnD.’

coccopuffs606 ‘Job wise, my tattoos are currently a hip little sparrow and some Chinese characters.’

SmithFace1 ‘Honestly seems like she’s just trying to be genuine, albeit in a very off putting way.’

PM-Ur-Samll-T

Source Reddit u/Anaphylactic_Cock Image Unsplash Yogas Design